Park Board getting out of housing business

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Park Board is getting out of the landlord business.

That affects one employee who lives in a home at Sunset Hill Farm County Park, according to Park Board attorney David Hollenbeck.

Former Superintendent Walter Lenckos also lived in a county-owned house. That one is at Brookdale County Park.

A third house, at Sunset Hill, is being used for programming.

The topic was discussed at a closed-door session prior to the meeting.

Board member Karl English’s motion was for the Park Board to stop using homes as a form of compensation for employees as of midnight Dec. 31.

“It is a tricky issue,” board member Liz Wuerffel said, with an inadequate paper trail in the past. Removing use of a county-owned house as a a job benefit will require adequate compensation for the affected staff member and for the next park superintendent, she noted.

The Park Board will need to make a case for those pay raises before the County Council, which sets the department’s budget.

“This has been a difficult decision,” board President Craig Kenworthy said. “This was not done lightly, with any amount of malice.”