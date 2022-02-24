Parks for all generations: Valparaiso unveils parks initiative, announces new 248-acre park

VALPARAISO — A project that would turn 248 acres of "pristine rolling hills" on the city's East Side into Valparaiso's largest park was announced Wednesday evening as part of a new parks department initiative called "Valparaiso for all Generations," Valparaiso communications consultant Kim Ranegar said.

A crowd of about 40 local leaders, business owners and community members gathered in Valparaiso City Hall to learn about Valparaiso for all Generations, a project that, Ranegar said, has in been in the works since Mayor Matt Murphy was elected in 2019. The initiative consists of four pillars: upgrade and maintain the city's 'Legacy Parks'; completing the new skate park; creating the Adult Center for Enrichment, or ACE; and building the Community Sports and Recreation Complex, which will be part of the new 248-acre park.

The initiative is the result of public input received during the Valparaiso Parks Master Plan process that took place in 2020. Executive Director of Parks John Seibert said that between 30 focus groups, public meetings and online surveys, the city got about 2,000 responses.

Stretching from Vale Park Road on the south all the way to 500 North, the new park is currently farmland, complete with a small pond and wooded area. While the park is still in the design stage, Seibert said current plans include some sort of indoor sports complex, outdoor recreation fields, walking trails, playgrounds, a concession stand and natural areas.

"Parks define us, gather us together, encourage wellness, promote family engagement and celebrate the outdoor environment. A strong parks network demonstrates our shared priorities for people and places," Murphy said. "This new facility will offer our community so much opportunity. Not only does the land offer parks more than enough room to build an extraordinary youth and amateur sports facility, but we will be able to showcase natural beauty and greenspace."

Murphy called the recreation complex "the sports facility of our dreams."

Ranegar said the park is perfectly located, situated in a part of the city that does not currently have many park options while still being connected to the rest of Valparaiso.

The parks department is currently working on a master plan for the new park and is seeking public input.

The ACE element of the Valparaiso for all Generations initiative will focus more directly on senior residents. A recent Residential Market Study conducted by the city found that the population of residents 65 and older increased by 47% between 2010 and 2018. The study also projects that 62% of Valparaiso housing growth over the next 10 years will come from residents 65 and older.

To address the growing senior population, the city proposed an ACE building to be located at the former Whispering Pines Nursing Home. The center will give people a place to gather, stay active, craft and have basic needs met at an onsite clinic. An anonymous $100,000 donation has already been made to the project.

Some elements of the Valparaiso for all Generations Project are focused on improving existing parks. The skate park will be located in the northwest corner of Fairgrounds Park. A conceptual design of the skate park has been completed: It will include a fish-shaped bowl, an homage to the former Flounder Skate Park; lighting; a covered mini ramp for bad weather; an ADA accessible lane; and a beginners section. Skateboarders, BMX bikers, scooter riders and inline skaters will be welcome at the park.

So far the parks department has raised $250,000 out of the $1 million needed for the project.

"From the very beginning, the objective was to create a park for people of all ages and abilities that offered opportunities for inclusion," Assistant Director of Parks Kevin Nuppnau said.

The final pillar of the Valparaiso for all Generations initiative looks at upgrading Valparaiso's 'Legacy Parks,' familar favorites that have been neighborhood staples for generations. The city will focus on making improvements to Lakewood, Kirchhoff, and Ogden Gardens/Forest Parks.

The week of March 7, the parks department is hosting three open houses for various elements of the Valparaiso for all Generations Initiative, all located in the Welter Room at the Forest Park Golf Course. The Legacy Parks open house will be March 7 at 5 p.m., the Community Sports and Recreation Complex open house will be March 8 at 5 p.m. and the ACE open house will be March 9 at 5 p.m.

"The idea is to serve residents and visitors of all ages, for this generation and for those who come after us," Murphy said.

