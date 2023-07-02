VALPARAISO — Over the past three decades, John Seibert has piloted some of the city’s most ambitious parks projects, helped lead the nonprofit Housing Opportunities Inc. and served as Valparaiso’s first city administrator.

Even with all those achievements under his belt, the best part of his career has been the relationships he’s made.

The outgoing Valpo Parks director said he’s enjoyed having “the kind of job where you can bring out the best in people. I’ve been able to connect with people to create things that have a lasting impact.”

Seibert officially retired Friday; his successor is Kevin Nuppnau, the assistant director of Valpo Parks.

Calling Nuppnau the “right person for the job,” Seibert said he thinks the Parks Department is in great hands.

Originally from Texas, Seibert came to the Hoosier State to get his master’s degree in parks and recreation from Indiana University. He was working in cardiac rehabilitation and adult fitness when the Valpo Parks director position became available in 1985.

He applied for the job, met with then-Mayor David Butterfield and, at age 30, became the leader of the Valpo Parks Department, a role he would hold until 2003, when he became Valparaiso’s first city administrator. Seibert also led Housing Opportunities before returning to the parks department in 2009.

Seibert joined Valpo Parks in the midst of some major projects. He helped transition the former Porter County Fairgrounds into what is now Fairgrounds Park, and he led the renovation of Ogden Gardens, a project that was “really the beginning of the horticulture renaissance in this community.”

The 4-acre park “set a standard” for floral arrangements in Valparaiso, Seibert said; the Parks Department now maintains flowers at parks and gateways throughout the city. Over time, private businesses have followed suit, helping to beautify the downtown.

Parks have played a key role in Valparaiso’s “downtown renaissance,” Seibert explained.

Shortly after Seibert became city administrator, then-Mayor Jon Costas laid out his vision for Central Park Plaza.

“I thought it was a really bold idea,” Seibert recalled. “The challenge was, how would it operate?”

The Valpo Parks Foundation used naming rights, a fundraising strategy that was not common at the time, to pay for much of the project. Central Park features a pavilion, an amphitheater, an activity center, a splash pad and an ice rink.

With Seibert and Costas working together, an area of downtown that once consisted of an empty bank and a parking lot was transformed into a hub of year-round activity.

Seibert said Central Park has been used as a model for countless other communities.

Another big initiative came in 1990, when the Valpo Parks Foundation was established. The nonprofit raises money for parks initiatives; one of its first tasks was the first generation of ValPlayso. In 1994, almost 3,000 volunteers came together to construct the ValPlayso playground, which is on the south side of Glendale Boulevard.

In 2014, volunteers came together again to rebuild the playground in what the city called ValPlayso: The Next Generation.

“People from all walks of life got involved, from CEOs to teachers to ironworkers. That’s what made it so magical,” Seibert said. “It ignited a spirit of volunteerism and selflessness.”

The Valparaiso Parks Department has grown considerably over the past three decades. Since Seibert started, the department has added about 100 seasonal staff members and increased the number of parks from 14 to 23.

However, one of Valpo Parks’ biggest projects is on the horizon.

The rec campus, on 248 acres on Valparaiso’s east side, will become the city’s largest park.

Work on the park is expected to begin this summer. The park will have several multipurpose turf fields, an open-air plaza, a concession building, 10 pickleball courts, a championship field with bleachers, a playground and 25 to 30 acres of native plants and nature trails.

Nuppnau, who has been with Valpo Parks since 2018, said being a part of Valpo for all Generations has been a good learning experience. He hopes to continue his predecessor’s legacy by working “with our staff to provide the exceptional spaces that the city deserves.”

“Parks are part of what make a place, what brings about memories, what brings people together as neighbors,” Seibert said. “If a city has a thriving park system, it’s a reflection of a community that cares about each other.”

