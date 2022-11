Pioneer recounts early days of Valparaiso's integration

VALPARAISO — As a skinny, shirtless, 11-year-old boy, Robert Cotton stood in front of the family’s window with a meat cleaver, ready to protect his family.

“The one night, I heard a scream,” Cotton said, and saw his mother, Barbara Cotton, buckle to the ground. “I went and got this meat cleaver and my skinny bare chest and sat in front of the window, which was this big picture window.”

It was 1969, and not everyone in Valparaiso was welcoming to the first Black family to move to the city.

Barbara Cotton had seen someone on their lawn and felt threatened. With her young son Robert ready to defend them, his siblings ran upstairs, opened the window and yelled, “Coach! Coach!” to get Walt Reiner’s attention. They needed the help of the neighbor who aided them in seeking a better life in Valparaiso.

The story of Valparaiso’s integration with the arrival of seven Black families — today, 3.5% of the residents are Black — began in Chicago.

Reiner, a professor and football coach at Valparaiso University, was akin to a Peace Corps volunteer to the projects in Chicago, including Cabrini-Green, which housed some 15,000 people in large apartment buildings. That’s where he met the Cotton family.

In 1968, the summer before they moved to Valparaiso, Robert Cotton and his siblings had the opportunity to see what life was like outside the projects. He fondly remembers spending time at a farm in Wisconsin.

Reiner also brought white teens to the Cabrini-Green area. Cotton watched them arrive, nervous about being in an area with so many Black people. Cotton’s mother helped them become more comfortable in the neighborhood.

Cotton vividly remembers life in the projects, watching Black men who seemed to have nowhere to go and seeing white men wearing suits and carrying briefcases going to work.

“There was always laughing and gaiety,” but also a sense of limited mobility because of their race, he said.

Barbara’s ambition for her son was clear — that he not be arrested and that he graduate from high school.

Cotton wanted more. He wanted to see a Black president take office. “I got that reaction from adults around me: A Black president? Ha, ha, ha.”

The Vietnam War also beat down on people in 1968. “Just about daily you heard about somebody dying in that war,” he said.

“There was a real need for change. There was a real need to live up to what Dr. Martin Luther King was saying,” Cotton said. And then King was assassinated.

Elizabeth Gingerich, of Valparaiso, lived in a Chicago high-rise at the time. She remembers rushing to the 28th floor to look out at fires throughout the city.

Gingerich’s parents traveled with her to Washington, D.C., every spring break to the big protests happening there in the 1960s. She also saw similar events happening at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

“Once we got back to Valpo, I thought this was normal, to get tear-gassed and to have protests,” she said. That’s where her family’s lives intertwined wither those of the Cotton family in their small neighborhood near the Valparaiso University campus.

“I went to a very, very diverse elementary school in Chicago, and then I came here and went to Immanuel (Lutheran School), all white,” she said.

“Why is this such a big deal?” she wondered. “I didn’t get it. I still don’t get it.”

The Cotton family faced repeated death threats, which horrified Gingerich. “It all comes down to how you were raised, and I was raised by better people.”

Cotton’s mother didn’t move to Valparaiso to integrate the city, her son stressed. It was to seek a better life for her children.

“It’s not about me. It’s not about my family,” Cotton said. Several families were involved. But the Cotton family is the lens through which the story of Valparaiso’s integration is seen.

Prior to their arrival, Valparaiso had been known as a sundown city. There was a sign posted that warned Black people to be out of town by sundown. In 1925, the Ku Klux Klan even came close to purchasing Valparaiso University before it was purchased by Lutherans.

And now, Cotton is in his second term on the Valparaiso City Council. He is up for re-election next year.

Cotton told of knocking on doors, not knowing what kind of reaction he would get. “When I campaign, I can almost clock how many minutes it will take a police officer to come into the subdivision,” he said.

Cotton, Gingerich and others offered their remarks before and after a recent screening of the Lakeshore PBS documentary, “From Sundown to Sunrise,” at Valparaiso University.

Cotton said he isn’t asked about his interactions with other children in Valparaiso.

“Making friends was an interesting thing. We made friends, but it was kind of on a palliative basis,” he said. “We weren’t really invited into many homes when parties were being held.”

“I think there’s not enough attention given to the kids” who welcomed kids, he said. “I imagine it was some burden on the kids who happened to be our friends.”

With friends, though, the Cotton kids acted like others in the late 1960s and early 1970s. “We would dance and show off our dancing skills,” he said, noting the Jackson 5 was popular before Michael Jackson and his siblings grew up and became stars in their own right.

Gingerich played with Cotton’s younger sister, Patty. “She flourished. She didn’t have a problem attracting other kids,” Gingerich said.

Gingerich, a professor at Valpo, recently asked her students, “How many of you can give me a definition of CRT (critical race theory)? Half of them had never heard of it.”

“A couple of them said it’s about shame, shaming whites about what happened in the past,” she said. Gingerich wants to make sure students learn more about history, not just what white people experience. “As teachers and professors, we start abandoning history and reality, and we might be committing malpractice,” she said.

“Valpo has a great history, but it’s all white,” Cotton said. “I am Valpo. We are Valpo.”

