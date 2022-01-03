 Skip to main content
Police investigating online threat to Valpo school
 Joseph S. Pete

VALPARAISO — Police are investigating an online threat to a school in Valparaiso.

"The Valparaiso Police received information at 3:00 p.m. today regarding a potential school threat directed at Thomas Jefferson Middle School. The threat was communicated through a known social media platform by an unidentified source, which indicated the threat would take place 'tomorrow,'" the Valparaiso Police Department said in a statement. "Images of the message have also been shared across additional social media platforms among students within our school district."

Investigators are working to track down the original source of the threat that spread across social media, alarming many.

Police plan to step up their presence at schools in Valparaiso on Tuesday as a precaution.

"The Valparaiso Police Department and Valparaiso Community Schools continue to investigate the incident and take such communication seriously," the police department said in a statement. "We will continue to work together to ensure a safe environment for our students to learn. Thank you to those who reported the communication and images to police, your cooperation and assistance is greatly appreciated. There will be increased patrols throughout all schools within the City of Valparaiso tomorrow as a precautionary measure."

Anyone with information should call 219-462-0717, or text 8-4-7-4-1-1.

