Police investigating online threat to Valpo school

VALPARAISO — Police are investigating an online threat to a school in Valparaiso.

"The Valparaiso Police received information at 3:00 p.m. today regarding a potential school threat directed at Thomas Jefferson Middle School. The threat was communicated through a known social media platform by an unidentified source, which indicated the threat would take place 'tomorrow,'" the Valparaiso Police Department said in a statement. "Images of the message have also been shared across additional social media platforms among students within our school district."

Investigators are working to track down the original source of the threat that spread across social media, alarming many.

Police plan to step up their presence at schools in Valparaiso on Tuesday as a precaution.