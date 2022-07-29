 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police seek tips about missing Valparaiso woman

VALPARAISO — Police asked for help Friday in locating an 18-year-old woman last seen Tuesday.

Olivia Haley Stokes-Lopez, of Valparaiso, was last seen by family about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 950 Easporte Centre Drive.

She entered a nearby building for a scheduled appointment, but her family later learned she didn't attend the appointment. Police were notified of Stokes-Lopez's disappearance Thursday. 

Stokes-Lopez has not contacted her family and may be in need of medication, police said.

She was last seen wearing black shorts, black gym shoes and a purple shirt.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Detective Sgt. Melanie Sheets at 219-462-2135.

Information also can be texted to TIP411 (847-411). Enter "Valpo" in the message field prior to sending and use the word "Olivia" in the first line of the tip to identify the case.

