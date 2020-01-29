Porter County Agricultural Society hopes for fairground improvements

VALPARAISO —The Porter County Expo Center just saw a makeover last year, and now the fairgrounds could see some changes this year.
The Porter County Agricultural Society wants to tear down the horse barn, which hasn’t aged well, and erect two new barns — one for horses and ponies and the other for poultry.
The horse barn was the first building erected at the fairgrounds, and its supports have rotted out and been replaced over the years.
“It is sorely in need of repairs,” Porter County Fair Manager Dave Bagnall told the Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.
“Our main goal is to appeal to over a thousand kids that are in our 4-H program,” Bagnall said.
For Porter County’s size, that’s an impressive number of participants, he said.
As the county has changed, so have 4-H members’ interests. The number of large animals entered in the Porter County Fair has decreased, but “the goat program has just grown like crazy,” Bagnall said.
Adding the poultry building by the new horse barn has another benefit, one that fair attendees are likely to appreciate even if they hadn’t thought of it before. The new poultry barn’s location will mean bird droppings won’t have to be taken past food vendors to be deposited in the large trash bin used for that purpose, Bagnall said.
The project’s total cost is expected to be about $435,000, he said, but the county won’t pay for it.
The society pays for the buildings and other improvements at the fairgrounds, with the exception of the Expo Center and Expo East buildings, he said. That’s spelled out in the fairgrounds management agreement with the county.
“That’s why we bring in big concerts,” he said. “We’ve become known in Indiana and maybe the Midwest for bringing in incredible talent into our grandstand,” Bagnall said.
This year’s lineup will include the Temptations and Four Tops, and For King and Country.
The agricultural society doesn’t make that much off the concerts themselves, but the gate fees concertgoers pay to enter the fair helps generate extra income that pay for improvements at the site.
Since 2015, the society has spent $763,000 maintaining the buildings and other facilities at the site, Bagnall said. In addition, last year the group donated $36,000 in cash to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana.
“We’re not getting fat out there, but we’re working hard,” he said.