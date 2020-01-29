Porter County Agricultural Society hopes for fairground improvements

VALPARAISO —The Porter County Expo Center just saw a makeover last year, and now the fairgrounds could see some changes this year.

The Porter County Agricultural Society wants to tear down the horse barn, which hasn’t aged well, and erect two new barns — one for horses and ponies and the other for poultry.

The horse barn was the first building erected at the fairgrounds, and its supports have rotted out and been replaced over the years.

“It is sorely in need of repairs,” Porter County Fair Manager Dave Bagnall told the Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.

“Our main goal is to appeal to over a thousand kids that are in our 4-H program,” Bagnall said.

For Porter County’s size, that’s an impressive number of participants, he said.

As the county has changed, so have 4-H members’ interests. The number of large animals entered in the Porter County Fair has decreased, but “the goat program has just grown like crazy,” Bagnall said.

