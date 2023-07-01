VALPARAISO — With a mechanic’s position vacant for two years, Porter County Highway Superintendent Jim Polarek has asked the County Council to raise the pay for that position.

The head mechanic left about a month ago, and Polarek wants to offer more for that position, too.

“We’re woefully short of what the market is paying,” Board of Commissioners President Jim Biggs, R-North, told the council.

The raises Polarek is seeking are big. He wants to boost the hourly rate for the foreman about $10 an hour, to $37. The three mechanics would jump to $35 an hour, from $20.

Councilman Ronald “Red” Stone, R-1st, said he pays high school kids $20 an hour for his shop.

Mechanics working for Valparaiso earn significantly more than the county’s mechanics, Biggs said.

Polarek said he looked at Indeed job postings for heavy equipment mechanics and found many of them unfilled at $35 an hour.

“We were hoping the wage study would rectify that, but it did not,” he said.

Councilman Mike Brickner, R-at large, said it’s not just a matter of additional money. “Two years is a long time to have an open spot,” he told Polarek. A few months is understandable, he said, but “to me, it falls on you.”

“It’s not a new conversation. Jim has been after us for a few years on this,” said council President Jeremy Rivas, D-2nd.

“If we’re asking them to come to us and it’s not working, why aren’t we going to them,” asked Councilman Greg Simms, D-3rd.

Career centers produce auto mechanics, but what the county needs are diesel mechanics with experience working with heavy equipment, Polarek said. Some qualified mechanics apply but then decide to keep their existing jobs.

Nationally, there’s a shortage of diesel mechanics, he said. “The ones that are out there are making a good living.”

The going rate seems to be $46 to $56 an hour, he said.

Councilwoman Sylvia Graham, D-at large, said she didn’t want to vote on a raise until she found out what Valparaiso and others in the area are paying.

Stone suggested asking the company that did the $100,000 wage study for advice. “There’s nobody I know who would work for $25 an hour as a mechanic,” he said.

“We don’t have a gun to our head as we sit here today. We have a way out,” County Attorney Scott McClure told the council. Earlier in the meeting, the council allocated up to $100,000 to outsource repairs as needed.

The council tabled the request pending information about what other nearby governments pay.

“Give us a better ballpark to poach some of these other mechanics,” Simms said.