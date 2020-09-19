Porter County Democrats recall Ruth Bader Ginsburg's legacy, stress importance of November vote

VALPARAISO — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s memory inspired speakers at the Porter County Democrats’ Rock the Vote rally Saturday.
“In the last 24 hours, this election became more important than ever,” said Deb Porter, who is running for state representative in District 4.
“If you can’t find a reason to vote blue now, you may as well just work on your exit plans,” Porter said.
“We’re doing this for Ruth, and we are doing this for American democracy,” organizer Garrett Wolf said.
“She knew what was facing this country. She knew what was at stake, and so do we,” County Councilman Dan Whitten, D-At-Large, said.
“All of us have put in hard work,” said Luke Bohm, candidate for state Senate in District 5. “I am asking everyone here to fight just as hard as she did.”
Jonathan Weinzapfel, candidate for attorney general, joined in rallying Democrats to fight against President Donald Trump’s reelection.
“Have you not felt over the last four years that our heart and soul as a nation have been just ripped apart?” Weinzapfel said.
He ran against state Sen. Karen Tallian, of Ogden Dunes, for the Democratic nomination for attorney general, but he acknowledged her as “the pride of Porter County.”
“I have the utmost respect for her, and believe me, I learned a lot from Karen Tallian,” Weinzapfel said.
Now he’s running against Munster native Todd Rokita, a Republican.
Among the positions Weinzapfel’s taking is easing up on marijuana laws. “Rokita’s answer is to lock ‘em up,” Weinzapfel said.
North Township Trustee Frank Mrvan, seeking to replace the retiring Pete Visclosky in the U.S. House of Representatives, said his time as township trustee has shown him the need for attention to mental health and addiction.
Mitch Peters, candidate for Porter Circuit Court judge, said he has been clean for 32 years.
“I’ve spent the last 30 years dealing with the addiction challenges in our county and our state,” Peters said.
Courts are an instrument of social change, and voters can help that process, he said. “We can make a difference in the quality of life in Porter County.”
Gubernatorial candidate Woody Myers, a former state health commissioner, shares those concerns about mental health, addiction and the pandemic as well.
After Trump’s comments about using injecting disinfectant as a possible way to treat COVID-19, “people were actually calling poison control centers across the country asking what dose” to use for Lysol, Myers said.
Myers is the only physician and the only black person running for governor in any state this year, he said. “My campaign is historic.”
Like other candidates, Myers spoke about the need for supporting public education.
“Instead of a race to the top, it’s been a race to the bottom” over the past 15 years, he said.
Keegan Damron, candidate for state representative in District 11, vowed to fight for public education, as did numerous other candidates Saturday.
Damron also stressed the need to put more Democrats in the state General Assembly to fight the existing Republican supermajority there. When the numbers from this year’s census come out, the Legislature will redistrict.
“This election is very important for how the future of Indiana is going to look,” Damron said.
Porter Superior Court Judge Dave Chidester stressed the need for setting party politics aside while serving as judge.
Three Democrats are running for judge in Porter County this year. Chidester urged voters to consider Matt Soliday for a different Superior Court judgeship and Peters for Circuit Court.
“Our of our six judges, I’m the only Democrat, and I need some help,” Chidester said.
