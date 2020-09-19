Porter County Democrats recall Ruth Bader Ginsburg's legacy, stress importance of November vote

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s memory inspired speakers at the Porter County Democrats’ Rock the Vote rally Saturday.

“In the last 24 hours, this election became more important than ever,” said Deb Porter, who is running for state representative in District 4.

“If you can’t find a reason to vote blue now, you may as well just work on your exit plans,” Porter said.

“We’re doing this for Ruth, and we are doing this for American democracy,” organizer Garrett Wolf said.

“She knew what was facing this country. She knew what was at stake, and so do we,” County Councilman Dan Whitten, D-At-Large, said.

“All of us have put in hard work,” said Luke Bohm, candidate for state Senate in District 5. “I am asking everyone here to fight just as hard as she did.”

Jonathan Weinzapfel, candidate for attorney general, joined in rallying Democrats to fight against President Donald Trump’s reelection.

“Have you not felt over the last four years that our heart and soul as a nation have been just ripped apart?” Weinzapfel said.