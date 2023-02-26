VALPARAISO — For the past 18 years, the Porter County Master Gardeners Association has offered nearly $70,000 in scholarships and grants to those with a passion for horticulture.

"We do this to help others grow," said Kathy Ruble, education committee chairperson and philanthropy committee co-chair. "By having an annual gardening show, we bring in a significant amount of money, and we just want to put it back into the community to help others."

PCMGA encourages college students, individuals, groups or charitable organizations in Porter County to apply for $1,000 scholarships, or grants up to $300, for gardening materials and horticulture-related volunteer projects.

PCMGA will award up to three, non-renewable $1,000 scholarships to college students who are at least of sophomore standing, majoring in the field of landscape design or horticulture. Students with other majors may be eligible if they explain how they will use their degree to promote home gardening.

"Gardening is a way to grow healthy, organic and clean vegetables," said Patricia Jackson, former grant recipient. "It's also a great connection to the earth."

Jackson has received a grant from PCMGA for the past eight years and uses the proceeds to help grow a vegetable garden at St. John's United Church in Chesterton. The grant money has allowed the church to donate vegetables to organizations including Westchester Neighbors Food Pantry, Jacob's Table, NorthShore Health Center and Hilltop Food Pantry.

"It's good to have a variety of places to bring the food to because there's different timings for different food pantries and community meals," said Jackson, garden coordinator. "Most of the grant money goes toward the plants, but now we've expanded to help purchase lumber to reconstruct some of our raised garden beds."

Each year, St. John's United Church focuses on planting green beans, wax beans, tomatoes and cucumbers. If the church is awarded the grant this upcoming season, Jackson hopes to create a perennial harvest by purchasing fruit trees and bushes.

Scholarship and grant money is raised each year through the annual gardening show, and the garden walk each June. The COVID-19 pandemic made it a challenge for PCMGA to raise funds without being able to host annual events. However, 2023 has been off to a great start after the 17th annual gardening show in January had nearly 3,000 attendees, PCMGA Publicity and Promotion Chairperson LuAnn Troxel said.

"We fund these grants and scholarships a little based on our budget, and the past two years we had very little income," Troxel said. "The organization could keep going with what we had, but it was really exciting being back to hosting."

Though the scholarship and grant budget fluctuates annually, Troxel said PCMGA will extend it depending on the quality of applications. For applications and complete details, visit pcgarden.info/grants-scholarships.

Applications can be emailed to pcmastergardener@gmail.com or personally delivered to the Purdue Extension-Porter County Office in Valparaiso. The deadline to apply is March 17. Applications sent by mail must be postmarked by March 13.

Those who apply will be notified if they're a recipient by April, Troxel said. PCMGA has funded multiple nonprofit organizations, including Cerebral Palsy of Northwest Indiana Inc. and VNA Hospice NWI.

"It's wonderful when a gardening program can really help another person who's struggling with things," Troxel said.

If any Region resident has a gardening question, Troxel encourages them to call the master gardener hotline at 219-465-3555.

For other related questions, people can visit pcgarden.info.