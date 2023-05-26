Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

VALPARAISO — Porter County appears poised to sell the former state prison farm in Pine Township to raise money for a new park in Pleasant Township.

Park Superintendent Jake McEvoy and Park Board attorney Dave Hollenbeck pitched the idea Tuesday at the Board of Commissioners meeting.

The 65-acre Pine Township property on County Line Road was acquired in 2006 from the state, which used inmates from the nearby Indiana State Prison to raise vegetables for facilities throughout the Indiana Department of Correction system, Hollenbeck explained.

“This property has just not surfaced in the planning process as a viable property,” he said. Kemper Ditch runs through the property, making it suitable for farmland but not parkland.

If the property could be sold for $400,000 or more — twice what the county paid for the property — that money could be used to help develop the county’s remaining parks.

Among the ideas are putting vault toilets at Brookdale Park, which doesn’t have any, as well as a pavilion and a playground. Developing Aukiki Park is also being considered.

The 63.5-acre Aukiki Park was purchased in 2014.

The only other county park south of U.S. 30 is Dunns Bridge, which offers little more than fishing, a canoe launch and a pedestrian bridge that leads to private property on the south side of the Kankakee River.

For nearly 10 years, the Park Board has wanted to develop the new park, but the board hasn’t had the money to do so. Porter County’s parks system, unlike those in Lake and LaPorte counties, has no dedicated funding stream.

The first phase is pegged at $3 million. Much of that money would be put into the ground, creating drainage ponds and wetlands, installing utilities and similar projects. It would include accessible paved trails of a half-mile to one mile in length as well as parking and a flat grassy area for “passive recreational opportunities” like soccer, McEvoy said.

McEvoy also asked the board's permission to grant naming rights as an incentive to generate donations for the new park.

“Commissioners know people, and we know how to twist arms,” Commissioner Barb Regnitz, R-Center, said.

The push to develop Aukiki Park, the No. 1 priority in the parks master plan, prompted the request to allow naming rights.

The first phase of development is going to be the most difficult for naming-rights opportunities because so much of the work will be underground, Hollenbeck said.

Any suggested names would have to be approved by the Park Board, and Aukiki would have to remain at least part of the new name, McEvoy said. A 2017 contest for grade school students resulted in the name Aukiki being chosen.

Aukiki is a native American name, and it’s important to acknowledge south county’s heritage, Hollenbeck said.