Porter County officials addressing blank ballots

VALPARAISO — Some voters casting ballots early this spring turned in blank ballots. The Porter County Board of Elections and Registration is looking for a way to prevent that from recurring.

On Election Day, ballots are put into a tabulation machine. Poll workers are alerted if the ballot is blank. But for early voting, ballots are put into an envelope and not opened until Election Day. No one is able to catch the error then.

On the last screen, voters have to select “print” or their choices won’t be recorded. It’s not a receipt, which Indiana doesn’t offer, but the actual ballot.

“The problem is people don’t read the machines,” County Clerk Jessica Bailey said. A warning pops up when people don’t select three candidates in “vote for 3” races like township board, but the warning can be ignored. Voters don’t have to select three candidates in those races — and can skip races entirely — if they want to.

Voting a straight ticket — all Democrats or all Republicans — can be a problem with this system, because some of the “vote for 3” races have more than three candidates. School board races are nonpartisan, too, so voting just for Democrats or Republicans means not voting for school board races.

Voters need to read the screens to see what the alert is warning them about before hitting another button.

The election board members contemplated turning off the warnings, but that would be confusing, too.

“I like keeping the guardrails in place rather than just fully taking them off,” member Ethan Lowe said.

Porter County Republican Chairman Mike Simpson said he doesn’t want people skipping someone they intended to vote for, which could happen if the warnings were eliminated.

Simpson said he feels sorry for election judges and inspectors needing to do extra work to assist voters, but “that’s what they’re there for, to help.”

“If they see someone obviously struggling, they can go over and ask,” Bailey said, but there’s a fine line between trying to be helpful and being accused of influencing a person’s vote.

“At one point it’s up to the voter to know their ballot,” Elections and Registration Office Director Sundae Schoon said.

Bailey said the elections staff will work on additional signage at each location as well as a video to help explain how the process works.

A county in Texas has a website that addresses the issue. “We are going to take their lead and kind of copy their script," she said.

In other business, the board is looking into how to force candidates to file corrected versions of their campaign finance reports after the candidates have already paid the maximum fine allowed by state law.