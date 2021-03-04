Porter County pushes back on proposed stormwater rule

VALPARAISO — Proposed rules being considered by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources could bring a backlash on Porter County government for enforcing them, Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good said.

The rule is aimed at improving stormwater management and water quality. Both are good goals, but they’re asking too much too fast, County Engineer Michael Novotney said.

Complying with the MS4 stormwater management and water quality rules would have a significant impact on staff time and resources for the Department of Development and Stormwater Management, Novotney said. The county has 2,000 miles of roadside ditches, regulated drains and other related infrastructure. There’s almost no way the county could evaluate all those in two years, he said.

Among other requirements under the proposed rule, contractors would be required to participate in annual training. Two annual public events would be required as well, county MS4 Coordinator Amanda Vandenoever said.

“IDEM may do these as a revenue source. That’s how it works in the hospitality business — attend a conference,” Good said.