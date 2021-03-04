Porter County pushes back on proposed stormwater rule

VALPARAISO — Proposed rules being considered by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources could bring a backlash on Porter County government for enforcing them, Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good said.
The rule is aimed at improving stormwater management and water quality. Both are good goals, but they’re asking too much too fast, County Engineer Michael Novotney said.
Complying with the MS4 stormwater management and water quality rules would have a significant impact on staff time and resources for the Department of Development and Stormwater Management, Novotney said. The county has 2,000 miles of roadside ditches, regulated drains and other related infrastructure. There’s almost no way the county could evaluate all those in two years, he said.
Among other requirements under the proposed rule, contractors would be required to participate in annual training. Two annual public events would be required as well, county MS4 Coordinator Amanda Vandenoever said.
“IDEM may do these as a revenue source. That’s how it works in the hospitality business — attend a conference,” Good said.
That requirement would affect permits contractors seek from the county. The local building community likely would think the county is responsible for this instead of IDEM, Good said.
Not only that, but Porter County would in effect be penalized for being a leader in Indiana in addressing stormwater management, Good, R-Center, said.
“It seems like we’re rushing down the road real quickly when we’ve got a lot of people in the rear view mirror,” he said.
Several small towns in the county don’t comply yet with the MS4 rules established several years ago.
“Let’s get everybody under the tent first,” Good said. “We’d love to see clean water. We need more people in the boat so we’re all rowing in the same direction.”
“You should have an MS4 permit if you’re a lakefront community,” for erosion as well as drainage, he said.
Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, asked how that lack of MS4 compliance in some communities affects the rest of the county.
“Whatever happens in the Lake Michigan basin affects us all,” Novotney said. “Our program stops at some conservancy district boundaries, some municipal boundaries.”
Having no stormwater management plan in place doesn’t make sense, Biggs said. “That’s a pretty helpless feeling. That’s when you cross your fingers when it starts to rain.”
Forcing those communities to comply would affect homeowners.
“An MS4 permit for these communities will force them to fund a funding source,” Good said.
Porter County adopted a stormwater management fee several years ago and has put that money to work in clearing up drainage issues throughout the county, especially in South Haven. The fee is assessed on properties in unincorporated areas. Valparaiso was used as a model, County Surveyor Kevin Breitzke said. “It’s nothing short of brilliant.”