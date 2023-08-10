VALPARAISO — After more than 10 years of service, Scot MacDonald has stepped down as the executive director for the Memorial Opera House in Valparaiso.

"At the time when Scot had started the place was bleeding out. We were in the hole, every month was just trying to make one penny touch the other and survive," Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, said at Tuesday's Porter County Board of Commissioners meeting.

"You've been fantastic," Blaney said. "You've expanded the offerings … It's become a vibrant and successful place."

Board of Commissioners President Jim Biggs, R-North, congratulated MacDonald for making MOH a better place than it was when he took over as executive director.

"We apologize for the gray in your beard now," Biggs joked.

"That's not all you … it's genetics," MacDonald said with a chuckle.

MacDonald noted he's fortunate to have been a part of something that has made it so difficult to say goodbye.

"Thank you very much for standing by us for all these years," MacDonald said to the commissioners. "It hasn't always been easy and it hasn't always been fun, but it's always been worth it so thank you."

The commissioners appointed Natalie Klobucher as the interim executive director for MOH. Klobuchar has worked alongside MacDonald for more than 10 years.

"She knows that place as intimately as any other human on the planet aside from Scot," Blaney said. "I look forward to her helping us along here as interim."

