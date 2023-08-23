VALPARAISO — The Porter County Sheriff's Department will be getting its first therapy dog, after being approved for funding at Tuesday's Porter County City Council meeting.
Studies have shown animal therapy benefits include improvements in mental and physical health, according to Husson University.
Porter County Sheriff Jeff Balon said the facility certified therapy dog will provide emotional support to victims of trauma. The dog will also participate in jail programs and with investigations.
