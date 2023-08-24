VALPARAISO — Volunteers at Indiana Guardianship Services serve as the eyes and ears for people who may not be able to speak for themselves.

“Our main role is to be a compassionate companion to a person who’s in the guardian state,” said volunteer Debbie Bouche. “Even though it’s one person at a time, I want to help make a difference.”

Bouche has volunteered at IGS with her friend Pam Rogalski since 2019. When they discovered IGS only had one volunteer, they asked how they could help.

IGS was founded in 2015 to assist residents of LaPorte and Porter Counties who have been deemed incapacitated and require a guardian to make financial, health and safety decisions for them. Local courts appoint guardians to people who may suffer from dementia, Alzheimer’s, developmental disabilities, traumatic brain injuries or mental illness.

IGS has 12 volunteers who have been sworn in by Magistrate Ana Osan to ensure they uphold their duties by being an officer of the court. The organization held its first ceremony June 27 at the Porter County Courthouse.

“This ceremony gives credibility and helps the volunteers know they’re in a serious role,” Bouche said. “We’re court appointed volunteers. We have an important role in that person’s life.”

Volunteers are each assigned one client to work with over the course of a one-year commitment. If anything appears out of the ordinary, they are required to report it to IGS employees. Porter County VASIA Director Kardetra Redmond said volunteers have a similar role as employees aside from having access to personal information.

Though Redmond and other IGS employees, including Myisha Henderson, frequently visit clients, it’s still important to have a second set of eyes, she said. Redmond recalled having a client she visited once a month. A couple weeks after Redmond’s visit, a volunteer who was visiting the same client noticed a bruise had appeared on the woman.

“The volunteers are like the eyes for us,” Redmond said at the IGS facility in Valparaiso.

Julie Dayton has volunteered with IGS since March. Dayton, 61, has always enjoyed volunteering and wanted to try something different than she had in the past. Visiting a client a couple times each month has delighted her.

“Seeing the joy you bring to someone, even if they’re nonverbal is rewarding,” Dayton said. “This would be a great organization for anybody looking to feel rewarded.”

Volunteers are required to visit clients at least one time each month. Volunteers must be 18+ and have no criminal record. IGS only has active volunteers through its Porter County office. (For more information visit www.inguardian.org).

The organization currently serves 70 people among LaPorte and Porter Counties. Clients are served under Volunteer Advocates for Seniors and Incapacitated Adults program or a private pay guardianship. Adults who are part of the VASIA program can have a court appointed guardian from IGS if there's no one else to serve them.

IGS’s private pay option offers a professional guardianship administered by social workers, IGS Executive Director Amber Poff said. This service is commonly utilized for families who are spread out geographically or maintain busy schedules, according to the IGS website.

“We are really excited to have this opportunity to serve in this capacity,” Poff said. “We’re the only ones in town doing this on a professional level.”

Henderson, a case worker at IGS, said the organization always attempts to make a decision based off the clients’ preferences. IGS strives to ensure the best possible choices are being made, she said.

"We're here to be that needed items in their lives," Henderson said. "We're changing the narrative of what a guardian is."

