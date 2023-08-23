VALPARAISO — A survey was sent to more than 74,000 residences and businesses in Porter County last week to assess people's internet access and quality of service.

"We're trying to paint the best picture as possible for internet health in Porter County," said Jesse Butz, Porter County Public Library director. "Internet is a core utility. This is important to make our county accessible to as many people as possible."

The county has partnered with Next Level Connections through the Office of Community and Rural Affairs to provide grant funding to areas lacking broadband coverage, Butz said. This program provides funding to several internet service providers across the state to cover costs of capital expenses directly related to broadband projects.

Covered expenses include design, engineering, permitting and construction infrastructure, according to a Next Level Connections power point presented to the Board of Commissioners on Aug. 10.

"There's over $800 million of federal money allocated to Indiana for broadband expansion," Porter County Redevelopment Commission Project Manager Stu Summers said at Tuesday's city council meeting. "To find out where the state is going to spend that money, they need to identify underserved addresses."

It's encouraged for survey responses to be answered prior to the Sept. 15 deadline given by OCRA. Once all of the addresses lacking high-speed internet are gathered, OCRA will provide the adequate funding amount to eligible internet service providers.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been more than 1,200 survey responses, Summers said. Current areas with a high density of less reliable internet include Hebron, Malden, Lakes of Four Seasons, Pines Township and Jackson Township, Butz said.

"Porter County is ahead of the curve and it's really setting us apart to be successful in the future," Butz said.

