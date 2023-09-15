VALPARAISO — Around 40 residents from Pines Village Retirement Communities gathered on Thursday evening to sip on a sgroppino cocktail, munch on wood fired pizzas and learn how to properly toss pizza dough.

“What’s important to us is we surprise our residents and exceed their expectations,” said Michele Murphy Wise, vice president of nutrition services and community education. “Looking at their faces and remarks, I believe we accomplished that tonight.”

Pines Village Retirement Communities is a senior living community with two campuses in Valparaiso, Pines Village and Meridian Woods. The nonprofit partnered with Gordon Food Service and Tomato Bar Pizza Bakery on Thursday at 5 p.m. to sponsor the third annual food-centric event.

Gordon Food Service Culinary Specialist Bill Barker said the foodservice distributor is happy to come out to this event each year and make specialty food and drink items for Pines Village. Barker kicked off the event by serving residents a sgroppino cocktail, which included blood orange sorbet, vodka, prosecco and a fresh mint leaf.

"The people are so wonderful. It gives them an opportunity to have a nice and fun event," said Barker, whose been a culinary specialist for 30 years. "We give them something different than everyday food, it's great."

Three Tomato Bar employees served Greek salads to residents, while a variety of freshly made pizzas baked in the wood fired oven. Residents had the option to choose from a Greenhouse pizza, Chicago style, sausage or pepperoni.

Resident Mary Knarr said the event was wonderful. Knarr and her husband would frequently dine-in at Tomato Bar before his death to share the muffaleta oven-baked sandwich. After trying Tomato Bar's pizza for the first time at the event, she said she'll have to get it again.

Knarr, 80, moved into a one-bedroom apartment one month ago – just in time to enjoy the annual dinner on the patio, she said. She and her husband decided it'd be in her best interest to downsize from the 2 acres of land they had in Kouts once he died.

Though Knarr doesn't need to utilize on-site assisted care services yet, she's grateful to have the option once it's necessary.

“I love it here,” Knarr said. “The people are wonderful. The staff is wonderful. I’m glad I chose this.”

Resident George Iemmolo enjoyed spending the evening with friends he's made through Pines Village, while also sharing a six-pack of Heineken 0.0, a nonalcoholic beer, with them. Iemmolo, 91, downsized to a Pines Village apartment in February after living at Meridian Woods for 16 years.

"I have so little to do because they take care of me so well," Iemmolo said. "They do a lot for us, they do a lot for me."

Residents at Pines Village have the option to live in a studio, one bedroom or two bedroom apartment-style unit. Meridian Woods is a 39-acre retirement community consisting of freestanding or paired homes for residents to choose from. (For more information, visit pinesvillage.org).

Pines Village Cook Shelly Velcheck said seeing the satisfaction on resident's faces makes everything worthwhile. This was the first time Velchek attended an outdoor event at Pines Village and was overjoyed to watch everyone savor their meals outdoors before it gets cold.

After dinner, Tomato Bar employees, Jarrod Moxley and David Kepperling, showed residents how to properly toss pizza dough. Residents were amazed as they watched Moxley and Kepperling toss dough from nearly 10 feet apart.

Barker later served residents a variety of desserts he baked including an Italian lemon cake with olive oil, tiramisu and a French galette. After dessert, residents engaged in small talk before heading back up to their apartments, or hopping in their car to return to their home at Meridian Woods.

"It's a wonderful place if people want to downsize," Knarr said while sipping on her Winking Owl Wine. "They have a lot of activities I can choose to do. It's so great."

