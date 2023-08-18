VALPARAISO — Porter County had 30 fatal overdoses in 2022, criminal defense attorney Mitch Peters said.

The county is projected to exceed last year’s statistic since the current death count for 2023 stands at 30. In an effort to combat substance use disorder, Peters hosted a Substance Abuse Treatment Roundtable Seminar on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Porter County Sheriff’s Department in Valparaiso.

“The stakes are life and death,” said Peters, who’s been in recovery for 34 years. “I have personal, vested interest in the recovery process. Addiction and mental health tend to run hand in hand.”

Panelists at the seminar defined substance abuse issues in Porter County, the nature and types of treatment available, who to contact, and how to initiate treatment. Todd Willis, Porter Starke Services director of community engagement, kicked off Wednesday’s seminar by explaining the general overview of addiction.

Porter Starke is a mental health center in Porter County providing services for children and adults struggling with addiction and mental health issues. The facility served nearly 14,000 people across Northwest Indiana in 2022.

Addiction commonly stems from a variety of mental illnesses including: anxiety, depression, mood disorders, personality disorders or psychotic disorders, Willis said. Although health factors from the COVID-19 pandemic have decreased; the impact that has caused an increase in anxiety, depression and substance abuse still linger today. The pandemic has also resulted with service providers being jammed and in need of more funding, he said.

Willis informed the audience there is a pathological set of behaviors associated with SUD. These behaviors are recognizable if a person is unsuccessful when attempting to quit, begins missing important activities like school or work, experiences withdrawal symptoms, and uses despite having health problems.

Many people Willis has worked with at Porter Starke aren’t fearful of death, but instead the criminal justice system and intense withdrawals.

“Think of the most painful experience you can have across your body. Think about having a stomachache times 20,” Willis said. “This is what causes folks to use again. It’s a brain thing.”

Although Porter County has no inpatient detox centers, recovery homes, community centers and halfway houses aim to flatten the curve of SUD.

Respite House I was founded in Valparaiso in 2009 by Peters and his wife, Lita. The post-treatment/recovery center provides a halfway house for men between 18 and 64 who suffer from SUD. There are a total of 38 beds among the first Respite House and second home, which was opened in Valparaiso in 2021.

Respite House offers a six-month, self-help recovery program to men who are nonviolent offenders and can successfully pass a drug screening. Residents follow a strict daily schedule, and are required to get a job within their first 30 days. (For more information, visit www.respitehouse.org.)

The goal is to promote accountability and responsibility, Lita said.

Recovery Connection in Valparaiso provides nonclinical services to people with SUD during initiation, ongoing and acute stages of recovery. This organization offers support groups for adolescents, adults and users’ loved ones at no cost, Kristi Chervenak said. (For more information, visit www.recoveryconnectionpc.org.)

Chervenak serves as the community recovery care coordinator for Valparaiso, a newly appointed position initiated in July. Chervenak serves as a 24/7 point of contact to help connect people with SUD to treatment programs, and to educate the community on SUD.

Three20 Recovery Community in Chesterton is a free community center supporting long-term recovery from mental health disorders and SUD. Three20 has five core components to help people recover including: fitness, art, faith, music and nutrition, said business development manager Christine Paul. (For more information visit www.three20recovery.com.)

People at Three20 also have the opportunity to speak with recovery coaches who have lived experiences. Individuals without transportation can utilize Lyft or Uber at no cost to get to and from the facility, Paul said.

“Our main goal is to break barriers,” she said. “As a community it’s important we’re working together.”

