VALPARAISO — “Dead for sure” was Zach Howisen’s response when asked where he’d be today if it wasn’t for Respite House.

“It’s a safe place to land for someone who really wants to change their life,” he said inside of the recovery home. “It has shown me how to have a routine. In my recovery, routine is everything.”

The 33-year-old began using at age 13. After relapsing to the point of near death, Howisen knew he had to change his lifestyle before it was too late.

Howisen, who’s originally from Knox, discovered Respite House in 2019. He referred to it as the “Ritz-Carlton” of halfway houses, and knew it was where he needed to be.

Respite House was founded by Mitch and Lita Peters in Valparaiso in December 2009. Invested in the recovery community, the couple saw a significant need for a men’s halfway house in Porter County.

Respite House offers a six-month minimum, self-help recovery program to men between 18 and 64 who are nonviolent offenders and can pass a drug screening. The post-treatment/recovery center provides a safe environment conducive to recovery from addiction and alcoholism through a structured and supervised approach, said Mitch, who's been in recovery for 34 years.

“It gives them the opportunity to have a different chance at a different life,” he said. “Even if they go out and get rearrested, we’ve planted the seed of a different life and behavior.”

After opening the first house, Mitch and Lita quickly realized they needed more than 15 beds to help men seeking sobriety. Through a loan and various donations, Respite House II was opened five minutes down the road from Respite House in 2021.

Respite House II was built by Project Neighbors, a nonprofit organization that has built nearly 50 affordable-housing units across Valparaiso. The second home houses 22 men in recovery.

Mitch, a criminal defense attorney, said Porter County has a significant per capita overdose rate. Last year, the county had 30 fatal overdoses. That number has already been surpassed for 2023, he said.

Residents in both homes follow a strict daily schedule which begins with morning meditation at 7:30 a.m. Residents are required to complete chores, attend at least four self-help meetings a week, get a job and sit down together for dinner each night.

Within the first 30 days at the residence, men must get a job. If they suffer from a disability and cannot work, they have to volunteer somewhere.

Residents can leave at any part of the day, but must be back for mandatory dinner if their job doesn’t interfere with their schedule. Men must also abide by the 10:45 p.m. curfew on weekdays and 11:45 p.m. curfew on weekends.

Director Nika Briney said everyone has to sign out before leaving. On the sign-out sheet, residents must write down the time they left and where they’re going. They also have to sign in once they get back to the house.

“It teaches them accountability,” Briney said inside of the Respite House office. “It’s just like grabbing your wallet and keys before leaving the house.”

Respite House has taught Howisen balance and accountability. Howisen first moved into the home in 2020 after serving five months in jail. He stayed at Respite House for roughly 10 months because it was suggested he didn’t leave until it felt like the right time.

Howisen was on the path to success — he was sober, he got himself a job and was engaged to his former fiance.

“Over the course of a year I ended up relapsing because I lost her and then I lost my job,” he said while sitting in front of a wall covered in painted canvases displaying positive recovery phrases.

Again, Howisen knew where he needed to go. He returned to Respite House in December. He took his sobriety seriously and graduated from Respite House in six months.

Upon graduation, Howisen was promoted to assistant director and permanently lives in one of two apartment-style rooms at Respite House. There are two assistant directors at Respite House and three at Respite House II.

Assistant directors earn a wage, can have guests over and receive passes to leave, though Howisen normally doesn’t use his passes unless he’s visiting his mom.

Some of Howisen’s responsibilities as a staff member include ensuring residents have completed their chores, distributing medication, writing demerits if someone isn’t complying with the rules and checking beds to make sure everyone is inside by curfew.

“I try to be the guy others can come to if they need anything,” he said. “As much as I have to hold guys accountable, I want them to feel like this is their home too and not a place where we’re trying to get them in trouble.”

Since coming to Respite House, Briney said she's witnessed Howisen's confidence improve tremendously. She recalls him being incredibly insecure when she first met him. Now Briney watches him chase after the things he wants and confidently look people in the eye when he speaks.

Howisen's sobriety has allowed him to discover his newfound passion for working out, acting and modeling.

One of his favorite group activities is participating in "highs and lows" each night. The purpose of the activity is for the assistant directors and residents to discuss one good thing and one bad thing that occurred throughout their day.

It's awesome hearing residents who've had a similar "high" part of their day, he said. It gives everyone an opportunity to come together and connect, he added.

"I love my recovery life," Howisen said with a smile. "It's a whole new life. I have hope today. The amount of change within myself and within the physical side of things is astronomical."

