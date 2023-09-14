VALPARAISO — The South Shore Roller Derby Derailers and Runaways will leave people at the edge of their seats when the flat track roller derby league competes in a double header Saturday.

"Get ready to have your senses ignited, your spirits lifted, and your heart racing as the best of the best clash on the roller derby track," said Ellen Kapitan, president of SSRD's board of directors.

Doors open for the double header at Urschel Pavilion at Central Park Plaza in Valparaiso on Saturday beginning at 5 p.m. The first whistle will signal the start of a showdown between the SSRD Runaways and the Prairieland Punishers Roller Derby at 5:30 p.m.

Following the first bout, the SSRD Derailers will compete against the Illiana Derby Dames around 7 p.m. A bout is a series of two-minute "jams" over the course of two 30-minute periods. Teams of up to five players will skate in a counter-clockwise direction attempting to score points by passing opposing players.

The event is $10 for adults and $5 for children aged 5 to 13, Kapitan said. Admission is free for children under 5. Kapitan encourages attendants to bring their own chairs as seating is limited. Snacks and refreshments will be available for purchase at concessions.

Kapitan, who has been an active skater for SSRD since 2016, feels unstoppable each time she laces up her skates.

"I feel stronger with my skates on and my teammates around me," the 33-year-old Valparaiso resident said. "It's like putting on a different persona. I feel like my own superhuman."

SSRD members have been rolling around the Region for 10 years. The league was established in 2013 as the South Shore Roller Girls. In 2021, its members removed "girls" in an effort to be more inclusive.

Each season, SSRD partners with local charities. This season, SSRD has collected donations for Fair Haven Rape Crisis Center in Highland and Gatehouse Recovery Home for Women in Hammond.

SSRD has also partnered with Habitat for Humanity. To date, SSRD has collected $2500 for the nonprofit this season, which began in March. Volunteers have also donated their time to help build a house for Habitat for Humanity, Kapitan said.

Autumn Dexter, a skater for the Derailers, said SSRD is always looking for new nonprofits to help. The double header at Urschel Pavilion is Dexter's favorite bout of the season because it's always thrilling and electrifying due to the large crowd, she said.

Dexter began roller skating for therapeutic exercise in 2018. One year later she joined SSRD.

"It's consumed my life," Dexter said. "It's given me a hobby and exercise, all while making new friends and going to exciting events. It's really become part of who I am."

