Porter County's ready for solar farms, commissioners say

VALPARAISO — Porter County is ready for solar farms, commissioners believe.
The Board of Commissioners approved changes to zoning and development regulations to allow for large solar operations on farmland after several companies expressed an interest in setting them up in the county.
Five years ago, the county amended its development ordinance to allow for wind farms, said Robert Thompson, director of the Department of Development & Storm Water Management.
“Now, with the adoption of the solar farm ordinance, we have a path for those wanting to propose renewable energy systems in the county,” Thompson said.
The ordinance also creates standards for small systems for personal energy consumption, typically for residential properties.
A few years ago, NIPSCO issued a request for proposals, which sparked interest in development of solar farms, Thompson said. The county doesn’t have any pending applications but is now ready for them.
“They’re big panels. They’re very tall,” said Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, who also sits on the Plan Commission. "These panels move to track the sun."
Underneath them would be native plants like prairie grass.
“Basically, we don’t want it to be an eyesore,” Blaney said.
Solar farms can stretch across 100 to 200 acres, typically on leased farmland rather than on land purchased specifically for that purpose, Blaney said.
“I think this is another tool that will help the farmers and people in rural areas,” said Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good, R-Center.
There are benefits for the environment, Good said, and he is proud to see this move toward green energy.
Switching insurance companies pays off
In other business, the commissioners approved switching companies for the county’s property, casualty and cybersecurity risk insurance. Switching from Travelers to Liberty Mutual is a big savings for the county and its taxpayers.
The premium for April 2020 to 2021 would have increased more than $100,000 without the switch, to $1,051,525.
GIS, the county’s insurance broker, got Liberty Mutual to offer an $895,088 premium for comparable coverage instead.
Because the county was saving so much money, the commissioners opted to pay an additional $12,449 to increase the cybersecurity risk coverage limit to $3 million.
“We were looking at anywhere from a 10% to 15% increase, and we’re going to a 2% decrease. I like that. Plus we’re tripling our cybersecurity insurance, which in these times, with a lot of people working remotely, a lot of people have a lot of idle time on their hands. I think this is the time to be leaning into this and doubling, tripling down,” Good said.
“The hard work that we put into our insurance programs continues to pay off for the citizens of Porter County, and we’re pretty proud of that,” Good said.
The county also renewed for another 30 days the state of emergency declared in response to erosion along the Lake Michigan shoreline.
“We have been renewing this every meeting. The situation is still the same,” county attorney Scott McClure said.
The county’s Emergency Management Agency is keeping close tabs on erosion as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.
