Porter County's ready for solar farms, commissioners say

Solar farms can stretch across 100 to 200 acres, typically on leased farmland rather than on land purchased specifically for that purpose, Blaney said.

“I think this is another tool that will help the farmers and people in rural areas,” said Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good, R-Center.

There are benefits for the environment, Good said, and he is proud to see this move toward green energy.

Switching insurance companies pays off

In other business, the commissioners approved switching companies for the county’s property, casualty and cybersecurity risk insurance. Switching from Travelers to Liberty Mutual is a big savings for the county and its taxpayers.

The premium for April 2020 to 2021 would have increased more than $100,000 without the switch, to $1,051,525.

GIS, the county’s insurance broker, got Liberty Mutual to offer an $895,088 premium for comparable coverage instead.

Because the county was saving so much money, the commissioners opted to pay an additional $12,449 to increase the cybersecurity risk coverage limit to $3 million.