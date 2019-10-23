VALPARAISO — Students and faculty sporting fake blood and bullet holes moaned and hollered for help as police Wednesday stormed inside Ivy Tech Community College searching for a man portraying a mass shooter.
Other role players ran down hallways and took cover.
Actual gunfire early in the drill and a "suspect’’ taken away by an armed police officer minutes after the call were also part of the simulation.
Stephanie Guernsey and Deena Pidrak said they came away with a better understanding of what victims of such actual terror go through.
"The one girl was acting like she was crying. I think she had actual tears,’’ said Guernsey, an academic adviser at the over 4,000 student campus.
"This was really kind of interesting. It was scary,’’ said Pidrak, a nursing instructor at the Valparaiso campus.
Both women were among the "wounded’’ carried away on stretchers.
It was the first large-scale practice drill for the Rescue Task Force assembled a few years ago by the Valparaiso Police Department, the Porter County Sheriff’s Office and Valparaiso Fire Department, said Joe Hall, commander of support services for Valparaiso Police.
Hall said members have undergone previous mass shooter response training, but those practice sessions were more scripted.
This drill mirrored an actual situation with unknowns requiring quick and proper response when encountered.
"They’re going to be able to take that training they’ve had in the past and apply it. It’s more about the application in an exercise like this,’’ Hall said.
About 70 students and faculty volunteered to help stage the re-enactment.
Jon Barefoot, assistant vice president of public safety and emergency preparedness at the Valparaiso campus, said the drill stemmed from exercises related to safety held annually at every Ivy Tech site.
He said active aggressor training happened to be the theme chosen this year for the Valparaiso campus, and Ivy Tech reached out to law enforcement to help.
Barefoot said students and faculty have already been instructed to run or hide and fight if they have to.
How those teachings worked and other lessons from the active shooter drill will be applied to all of the campuses statewide.
Barefoot said another benefit was law enforcement becoming more familiar with the facility so they know their way around it.
"We’re dealing with mostly adults, so we want them to have some ownership in their own safety,’’ Barefoot said.