Principal of the Year stresses pride, joy

Positive experiences are important to her. That’s why she has a standing desk on wheels. It allows her to take her laptop wherever she needs to go. In almost every case where she has to correct a student’s behavior, she can do it away from the office. That removes the stigma of being sent to the office.

“The office is a positive place for kids,” she said. “Everybody is important in the experience the students have.”

This year's theme at the school is pride and joy. “After COVID, we thought it was important for kids to recognize what is joy and spread joy,” Stephens said.

The school bought over 1,000 8-ounce jars with plastic lids. Families donate small items to put in there. A sticker is added. “We call them Heavilin joy jars, and we send them out and just try to teach kids to spread joy to other people."

In November, sensory jars were created using water and sequins or water beads. The jars help kids calm down as they watch the items float down through the water.

“Pride is a whole big deal,” she said.