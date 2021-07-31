 Skip to main content
Program to teach how to care for forest
VALPARAISO — Women who own wooded land in Porter County are invited to learn how state and federal programs can assist them in managing the property.

“Women are natural caretakers, and we want to empower them by offering this opportunity to learn with other women, ask questions and get answers that are simple to understand,” said Michelle Benson,

Porter County Soil & Water Conservation District administrator and educator.

This free program will be held 9:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 12 at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road in Valparaiso. Reservations are required.

“We are eager to engage women who own land to learn more about programs that can help them improve their land now and for their family in the future.” Porter County SWCD Chairman Brad Hunter said.

Jennifer Sobecki, assistant district forester with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, will provide an overview of woodland management at the half-day program. Other speakers will include Tatiana Gil, of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, and Mandi Glanz, of Southern Indiana Cooperative Invasives Management, which focuses on invasive plant and animal species.

Reservations are due by Aug. 4 for this special women’s gathering, “The Family Forest,” sponsored by Benson’s agency. E-mail michelle.benson@in.nacdnet.net or call 219-462-7515 ext. 3.

