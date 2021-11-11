‘Protectors and guardians’ honored by Valpo clubs

VALPARAISO — Nearly 150 veterans were honored on the eve of Veterans Day during the annual veterans appreciation dinner sponsored by the Valparaiso Kiwanis and Rotary clubs.

Keynote speaker Jim Chancellor, a Vietnam veteran, told not just of his service during the war but also of the bond shared by all those who served.

“We are the protectors and the guardians of this great place we call home,” he said.

Chancellor told of holding a man in his arms, telling him he was going to make it, even though they both knew it wasn’t true.

“I laughed with a man that only two weeks earlier was a stranger to me” as he showed Chancellor a photo and talked of life back home, he said.

Returning home was difficult. “I had a story to tell, but no one really wanted to listen,” he said.

One of his friends told him to just let it go. “Letting it go was the hardest thing I’ve ever tried to do. I was never successful at it.”

Chancellor advised Americans to urge veterans to talk about their service to their country.