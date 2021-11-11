‘Protectors and guardians’ honored by Valpo clubs

VALPARAISO — Nearly 150 veterans were honored on the eve of Veterans Day during the annual veterans appreciation dinner sponsored by the Valparaiso Kiwanis and Rotary clubs.
Keynote speaker Jim Chancellor, a Vietnam veteran, told not just of his service during the war but also of the bond shared by all those who served.
“We are the protectors and the guardians of this great place we call home,” he said.
Chancellor told of holding a man in his arms, telling him he was going to make it, even though they both knew it wasn’t true.
“I laughed with a man that only two weeks earlier was a stranger to me” as he showed Chancellor a photo and talked of life back home, he said.
Returning home was difficult. “I had a story to tell, but no one really wanted to listen,” he said.
One of his friends told him to just let it go. “Letting it go was the hardest thing I’ve ever tried to do. I was never successful at it.”
Chancellor advised Americans to urge veterans to talk about their service to their country.
“We all have a story to tell. Go to them and say, ‘Tell me your story,’” he said. “That is when you will hear about the intangibles you came here to hear.”
“You’ll see the sacrifice in his eyes and in his voice,” Chancellor said. “Not only will that veteran get a great deal of love from that, so will you. You will get a lesson in American history taught by the author himself.”
Rotary Club President Debbie Wappel told of sending packages to a relative in a combat unit during the Vietnam War. “We’d pack up cookies in metal coffee cans and send them to him.”
Her relative probably didn’t get those cookies, she found out Wednesday night from Chancellor, but he was grateful for his family’s concern. When he returned from Vietnam, he took them on an elephant ride at the circus to thank them.
Valparaiso Noon Kiwanis Club President Ahna Campos showed the wool Navy jacket she was wearing in honor of her Grandpa Jack, to whom it was issues. Jack enlisted on Dec. 7, 1941, the day of the Pearl Harbor attack, she said.
Army veteran Raymond Hodge, who served in Vietnam, said his return to the States was “terrible.” “You had to keep it a secret,” he said. In recent years, however, Vietnam veterans have received Americans’ gratitude.
Marine veteran Bob Strom fired mortars at the Viet Cong in the Vietnam War, serving 1967 to 1968. “Almost all of the guys that were there with us, we lost,” he said.
In just one night, 16 Marines in his unit were killed by enemy fire.
The death toll among the enemy was higher. “We killed 60 confirmed and another possible 60,” he said.
“I disobeyed orders that night,” sending repeated fire at the enemy, Strom said.
One of the Marines in his unit was firing rapidly, and his gun barrel melted in the heat of the intense attack. The man ran quickly to get another barrel and resumed firing.
“We all got Bronze Stars,” Strom said. “They all looked up to us after that.”
Lenny Corso, one of the event organizers, was a combat medic and served with the Green Beret.
“I saw the horrors stateside when I worked in the burn center at Fort Sam Houston,” he said.
“I owe everything to my three years in the U.S. Army,” Corso said. The GI Bill paid for all but two years of his education to become a physician’s assistant.
Don Strasser, who went to basic training with Corso at Fort Knox, served from December 1966 to September 1968. Strasser was 23 and 276 pounds when he arrived in Vietnam with 18- and 19-year-old recruits. “It was horrible trying to keep up with those young kids,” he said.
Strasser served as a clerk because he was a good typist in high school.
His worst memory of that war was when an enemy rocket wiped out a tent with five of his fellow soldiers. “I knew all of those guys,” Strasser said.
He’s grateful for the camaraderie he shares with fellow veterans. “It’s a bond that I think most people who have been in the service can enjoy,” Strasser said.