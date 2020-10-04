Q&A: New Valparaiso Superintendent Jim McCall talks school reopening and looking ahead in education during the pandemic

VALPARAISO — On Sept. 25, Jim McCall, a career-long educator with Valparaiso Community Schools, was named the district’s next superintendent.
McCall — who counts teachers and coaches Skip Collins, John Knauff, Dale Gott, Elke Bowman and Dan Pritchett among his mentors in education — most recently served as assistant superintendent in Valparaiso Community Schools as the district formulated a reopening plan for students amid the coronavirus pandemic. School began Aug. 12 in Valparaiso with options for both in-person and virtual learning.
The Times caught up with McCall in his first week as superintendent to talk about continued learning in the pandemic and his goals as Valparaiso Community Schools’ next leader.
Responses have been edited for clarity and length.
Q: You’ve spent your career working with Valparaiso Community Schools. How is your past experience with the district informing your new role as superintendent?
A: This is my 22nd year in Valparaiso Community Schools. I was hired originally as a high school English teacher, and I coached football, basketball and girls track. I've been blessed to have many great mentors during my life, but also in my career in Valpo schools. I’ve tried to learn from each of them regarding Valpo’s culture, its history, its people and really its DNA for success.
What I've learned along the way — as both a teacher, coach, administrator at the high school level and at the elementary level, and as an assistant superintendent — is that Valpo’s success is predicated upon process and its people. It’s not necessarily about any particular program. It’s not about reputation. It’s not about any laurels upon which you rest. It’s about the process and the people. And, it is a lot of hard work, accountability, communication and seeing things through.
Q: What are the strengths of Valparaiso schools and where do you see the district going?
A: The district’s goal is always to provide opportunities for our students to grow as academics and as people, and so the filter through which we look at any decision is does it provide exposure to worlds our students didn't even know existed and give them opportunities to explore those worlds. And that includes whether we're talking about social emotional learning concepts, literature, branches of science and career pathways. We want to give students the ability to see further and farther, and not limit it to what they already knew, and we’re going to need partners to do that.
Knowing the community and its business community, its spirit of entrepreneurship, we would be able to provide excellent opportunities for our students to learn about business and careers that they didn’t previously know about, as well as to understand and design pathways to get that training or education necessary for those. It might be career day, mentorships, shadow opportunities, even internships. That would be a vision for the future of what we could do more of in partnership with our community.
Q: What have you learned through the process of reopening schools?
A: That processing communication is really important. That means communicating with our state and local health officials, communicating with our public, understanding the "why" behind initiatives and being able to explain those "whys," and that we may not be right, but if we work together, we can get it right. And, we will continue to work together and communicate and evolve our practices to provide a safe and secure learning environment for our students and teachers and staff.
Q: Walk me back to this summer as you were approaching the first day of school. What was it like for your team as you were preparing to bring students back to class?
A: Thankfully we had the foresight to have a team of admin, directors, teachers and even community working on the COVID problem and solution. A lot of the focus was on precautions for mitigating viral transmission, not just identifying solutions, but also sustainability, so funding, supply chains and protocols, and even human capital. For instance, knowing that hand washing and sanitizing are important in viral transmission mitigation, making sure we have increased cleaning supplies, increased hand sanitizer, towels and even custodians to be able to provide that, working backward from there and being able to set those up during the summer so that we could be prepared come August.
Q: Is there anything that’s surprised you or that you found unexpected in the reopening process?
A: One of the highlights in opening the school on Aug. 12 was the profound impact it had on our students and our staff on a return to some level of normalcy. Students were happy to be back to school even more so than any other August. I’m so proud of our students and the way they approached what was asked of them.
Mask compliance has been amazing. That is a piece of ownership that the students have and they have been rock stars with it. We have first graders that talk about mask etiquette and about the clean side and the dirty side and how to put it on appropriately, and they came into school with that knowledge so kudos to our parents for educating and even building up some mask stamina for our kids.
Q: Aside from the operational aspects of reopening, tell me about the academic challenges of reopening and how your team is working to address possible learning gaps.
A: Remember that instruction was disrupted starting March 13. The entire last quarter of the school year was done in an extended e-learning environment, and our teachers and students made the most of what they had at the time they had it, a yeoman’s task for sure. Coming back to school, one of our concerns was what gaps would exist and how would be attend to those. Philosophically, it’s the same as what we always do, which is take the students where they are and grow them, but this was obviously a situation on an order of magnitude.
Our teachers took the time to first see where our students were social emotionally and to build relationships even more intentionally than before given the stretch of time that our students had been out of school and away from their peers and away from each other, and then reexamining our curriculum maps, our scope and sequence, in order to review and maybe even do primary instruction on foundational concepts that we could upon for the current year. But, the relationships and the social emotional aspect really was the first order.
We’ve learned along the way, too, with the remote learning platform. Although we’ve been marching toward a blended learning environment over the course of the last several years, dual platform teaching is difficult, the management of which is difficult and even policies, including attendance policies for remote learners, have to be developed and then amended as we learn and grow.
Q: Taking a look around the Region, we’ve seen a wide range of ways to reopen school. How do you compare Valpo’s approach to what you’ve been in other districts? What’s your evaluation of how reopening went?
A: For Valparaiso, reopening the way we did it was right for us. We learned a lot by being back on Aug. 12 and we're able to adjust our protocols and interventions as a result of what we learned, and we continue to do so as evidenced by our implementation of an e-learning Wednesday for the semester, and we will continue to learn more in the weeks and months to come.
Q: What should parents and community understand about the work your administration is doing to reopen school safely?
A: The schools are operating with the students' best interests at heart, and that includes all students, all 6,300 students, and that we appreciate their support as partners in education for our children.
