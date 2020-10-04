Q&A: New Valparaiso Superintendent Jim McCall talks school reopening and looking ahead in education during the pandemic

Q: Is there anything that’s surprised you or that you found unexpected in the reopening process?

A: One of the highlights in opening the school on Aug. 12 was the profound impact it had on our students and our staff on a return to some level of normalcy. Students were happy to be back to school even more so than any other August. I’m so proud of our students and the way they approached what was asked of them.

Mask compliance has been amazing. That is a piece of ownership that the students have and they have been rock stars with it. We have first graders that talk about mask etiquette and about the clean side and the dirty side and how to put it on appropriately, and they came into school with that knowledge so kudos to our parents for educating and even building up some mask stamina for our kids.

Q: Aside from the operational aspects of reopening, tell me about the academic challenges of reopening and how your team is working to address possible learning gaps.