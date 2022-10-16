Redistricting for residents, by residents: Political action groups encourage community involvement in Valparaiso redistricting process

VALPARAISO — One person, one vote — that is what the sometimes complex redistricting process really boils down to, Julia Vaughn explained.

"How the districts are drawn and where the lines fall can impact how well your voice is heard in your city government," said Vaughn, executive director of Common Cause Indiana.

Common Cause Indiana partnered with the League of Women Voters Porter County to host an informational session Thursday night detailing the redistricting currently underway in Valparaiso.

Census data shows Valparaiso's population grew from 31,730 in 2010 to 34,428 in 2020. The additional residents, paired with general population fluctuations — people moving, dying and starting families — caused the city's five legislative districts to have a population deviation of about 19.7%. District deviation should be under 10% and ideally closer to 5%.

“If you have a district that has 20,000 people and a district that only has 10,000 people, then the district with 20,000 people is not getting as much representation. Their vote is diluted,” Vaughn explained.

To ensure equal representation, each of Valparaiso's districts would have a population close to 6,830 residents. Currently, districts two, four and five are all about five to six percentage points larger than the ideal size. District one is about 13.4% smaller, and district three is 5.4% smaller than the ideal size.

On June 25, the Board of Works approved a contract with Indianapolis-based law firm Kroger Gardis and Regas LLP, not to exceed $40,000, to assist with the redistricting. Former Speaker of the House of Representatives and Republican state Rep. Brian Bosma, who now works as an attorney with Kroger Gardis and Regas, is working with the city to draft the new maps. City Council President Casey Schmidt, R-3rd, and Vice President Diana Reed, D-1st, will review the proposed maps, selecting one to present during the Oct. 24 council meeting. Residents can also craft their own redistricting plans; however, they must be hand-delivered to City Hall by Oct. 19 before noon.

Vaughn and her co-presenter, Hammond-based community activist and Common Cause board member Christopher Harris, both urged Valparaiso residents to submit their own maps.

Harris, who also served as a member of the Indiana Citizens Redistricting Commission, said now is the time to show city leaders "what you think your community should be so that in the next 10 years, your city and your neighborhood is fairly represented. ... These maps will take us to 2032, so we want to make sure we get them right.”

Crafting the maps

Getting the maps right is more complicated than simply dividing the city into five neat categories of 6,830 residents. Because each district is represented by one council member, where the lines ultimately fall can impact how much of a say residents have in city government, Vaughn explained.

“Say you live in a neighborhood that has bad drainage and you have a really heavy rain, and it’s not a flood but your neighborhood is really badly impacted, ... and you need some help from the city," Vaughn said. "If your neighborhood is divided into three different City Council districts, where do you go? Who's going to help you?”

Neighbors with shared drainage issues, people that live in the same watershed, racial or ethnic groups, residents who use public transportation — these categories are all examples of potential "communities of interest."

Communities of interest are groups of people that live in a concentrated geographic area and have common traits or concerns. If district lines divide communities of interest, the group's political voice could be reduced, Vaughn explained.

City Councilman Robert Cotton, D-2nd, said he believes one of Valparaiso's communities of interest is "old Valpo" as compared to "transformed Valpo," newer parts of the city developed to accommodate the growing population.

Barbara Domer, resident and member of the League of Women Voters Porter County, said the new maps should group the city's older communities together "because we have common interests."

“If I’m concerned about things like curbs crumbling in old Valpo, the other people in my district who are in a new community are not even going to be connected with me at all," Domer said. "We’re not going to be speaking the same language to our City Council member because we have different needs.”

Valparaiso residents know where many of the cities' communities of interest are located, which is why public involvement is so important, Vaughn said.

Making the map

Residents who want to draft a map can request a kit from the clerk-treasurer's office. The kit contains a map of the cities' precinct boundaries, a table of the precincts and corresponding population statistics, a description of the current districts, the redistricting guidelines and summary forms for submission of district plans.

To assist residents, a Valparaiso-specific map was created on DistrictR, a free district-mapping website. DistrictR's data layers allow users to see information such as population, racial makeup and past election results for each of the city's precincts. The data will help Valparaiso residents identify potential communities of interest and keep track of each district's population.

Because the clerk-treasurer's office requires maps be submitted using the cities' provided kit, residents have to copy the map designed on DistrictR onto the sheet in the kit.

Both the map created by Kroger Gardis and Regas and any maps submitted by the public will be reviewed during the Oct. 24 meeting at 6 p.m.

Vaughn told attendees to go to the Oct. 24 meeting to “show the council that the public cares.”

The final map will be adopted during the Nov. 14 meeting.

A fair process?

All legislative maps have to be redrawn after every census. Congressional, state and county maps were redrawn in 2021 and municipal maps must be redrawn before the end of 2022. Though communities throughout Indiana are engaging in the same redistricting process, it looks different across the state.

Many city councils draft the new maps with little public involvement. Vaughn said Valparaiso's efforts to include residents in the process are positive but do not go far enough.

The people tasked with making the maps are often "the folks who are absolutely most interested in doing this in a way that is political and that games the system in their favor," Vaughn said.

Reed has seen three maps drafted by Kroger Gardis and Regas thus far and said she is "not seeing any type of gerrymandering."

“The objective is to keep it (the map) as clean as possible and to keep it contiguous," Reed said. "We want to be fair. In all honesty, we really do, that is the goal.”

In the future, Vaughn said, she would like to see a redistricting process led by citizens.

Over the past three years, Common Cause Indiana and the League of Women Voters have helped both Bloomington and Goshen pass ordinances creating citizen redistricting commissions. Harris said Valparaiso could be a model for the rest of Northwest Indiana as the city is one of the few Region communities that has engaged the public during the redistricting process.

"It could be better, but I would say the process here in Valparaiso is better than it was 10 years ago," Vaughn said. "Let’s appreciate that and take the momentum that we are building and say to the council, ‘In 2032, we hope you will turn this job over to citizens.’”

How to make your own district map Valparaiso residents interested in drafting their own map during the redistricting process can do so by following these steps: 1. Visit the Valparaiso City Hall at 166 Lincolnway and request a redistricting kit from Clerk-Treasurer Holly Taylor. City Hall is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. 2. Access a map of Valparaiso's current districts and precincts on DistrictR at https://deploy-preview-690--districtr-web.netlify.app/indiana. Look at precinct populations and demographic data. Fill-in desired districts using the paintbrush feature. Ensure all five precincts are contiguous and have a population close to 6,830. 3. Transfer the map created on DistrictR to the map provided in the cities' kit by matching the precincts selected on DistrictR with the ones on the cities' map. 4. Deliver the map to City Hall by noon on Oct. 19. 5. Attend the Oct. 24 City Council meeting at 6 p.m. to explain your map. Anyone with questions can contact the League of Women Voters Porter County at president@lwvporterco.org.