REMC donates $5,000 to Opportunity Enterprises

VALPARAISO — Kankakee Valley REMC recently donated $5,000 to Opportunity Enterprises’ Building Opportunities campaign.

The nonprofit energy cooperative located in Wanatah was able to secure an additional $5,000 for OE through a cash match grant from CoBank’s Sharing Success program.

The donations will aid in OE’s efforts to build a new 18,000 square foot, $6.7 million Respite Center at Lake Eliza. Respite services provide caregivers of people with disabilities an opportunity to schedule personal time while their loved ones are cared for by trained professionals.

“Kankakee Valley REMC’s core job is keeping the lights on, but our passion is serving our membership and the community. As a co-op, our purpose is to serve the longterm interests of our community. We do this best when we partner with organizations like Opportunity Enterprises,” said Scott Sears, CEO of Kankakee Valley REMC. “Being service-focused is at the heart of who we are. We are pleased to work alongside Opportunity Enterprises, which shares our focus and mission of service.”

OE CEO Neil Samahon said REMC representatives also volunteered at OE as part of the United Way’s Day of Caring. The REMC team helped break down tents from OE’s Camp Lakeside and helped beautify the property by pulling weeds and staining benches. This is KV REMC’s second year participating in the Day of Caring.

“It’s always humbling to receive financial support or be part of someone’s efforts to volunteer and make their community a better place. We’re extremely grateful to have received both from KV REMC,” Samahon said. “It’s a testament to their commitment to their communities, and it speaks to the important work we’re doing for people with disabilities throughout northern Indiana.”

Kankakee Valley REMC is a membership cooperative delivering power to more than 18,000 residential and commercial members in the rural areas of Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Marshall, Pulaski, St. Joseph and Starke counties. Its focus is to strengthen the organization’s cooperative community by encouraging trust, education and an open forum for ideas.

OE’s new respite center will be available to clients from as little as four hours to as long as two weeks and feature amenities like large and small group rooms, 21 beds, separate adult and child wings and a wheelchair-accessible kitchen. For more information, visit oppent.org/buildingopportunities.