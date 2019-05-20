VALPARAISO — The Republican party is still working on a date to hold a caucus to elect a replacement for Valparaiso City Councilwoman Trista Hudson.
Party officials met Saturday but are coordinating to get the most precinct committee people from all districts of the city to participate.
“We met, and we're working on it but we have nothing definitive,” said Mike Simpson, chair of the Porter County Republican Party. “We're still trying to gauge (precinct committee people) availability and also find a location.”
Simpson added he was not ready to provide any further details, but that he expected the caucus of precinct committee people to elect a replacement to serve the rest of Hudson's term to happen soon.
Last week, Hudson announced her resignation from the city council to pursue a new job. She will leave the position May 31.
She serves on an at-large seat on the council and was first elected by precinct committee people in January 2015 to fill the vacancy created Deb Butterfield's resignation.
Hudson was later elected during the general election that same year to a four-year term beginning in 2016. She was not seeking re-election.
Anyone interested in running can pick up an application at the County Administration Building, 155 Indiana Ave., Valparaiso.