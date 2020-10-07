 Skip to main content
Residents call police after finding baby beaver in Crown Point garage; wildlife center staff cares for critter
Residents call police after finding baby beaver in Crown Point garage; wildlife center staff cares for critter

VALPARAISO — A baby beaver was rescued after residents called 911, telling a Lake County Sheriff’s officer that the woodland creature was found in their garage.

On Tuesday morning Lake County Sheriff’s police contacted Humane Indiana Wildlife in Valparaiso about the beaver’s intrusion into a Crown Point home, Humane Indiana Wildlife staff said in a social media post. Humane Indiana Wildlife members contacted the property owners and within a few hours, the baby beaver was admitted into the center.

It was discovered the beaver is between 2 to 3 weeks old, weighing only 2.5 pounds. The critter’s mouth was full of mud and it was covered in burrs, also appearing to be extremely lethargic, staff said. Animal experts said the existence of a baby beaver in October is a head-scratcher. 

“Generally, American beavers produce young between April and June but because it's 2020, we won't doubt anything,” staff said.

The residents said before finding it in the garage, they were unaware of a beaver near their property in Crown Point and were unable to find its den. Staff said beavers stay with family for up to two years and evidence pointed to the baby being without care for some time.

In addition, beavers normally do not leave the den until they are at least 2 months old, raising more questions on why it was far from its den and relatives. Baby beavers, or kits, normally stay under the care of not only parents, but older siblings as well, until old enough to venture alone. The mammals are known for their tight-knit social networks and will mate for life once finding a partner.

As caregivers work to get the animal to full health, the future of the baby beaver is not yet known. 

Humane Indiana Wildlife said the baby beaver is one of the 2,845 animals admitted into the center’s care so far in 2020.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

