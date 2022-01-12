Roadmap forward: Valparaiso unveils new strategic plan

VALPARAISO — After months of meetings and surveys where concerns, questions, desires and visions were shared, the city has released its latest strategic plan.

The "strategic roadmap" will guide the city for the next five years, incorporating feedback from several public input sessions, which had 85 participants, and an online survey, which received 475 responses. After reviewing past strategic plans and hearing from the public, the city established seven priority areas: public safety, infrastructure, quality of life, recreation, fiscal health, operational improvements and business.

"A strategic plan is a valuable tool to help us align our priorities to ensure we are working towards common goals," Mayor Matt Murphy said. "When we are presented with challenges and opportunities, the plan helps us make sound decisions that reinforce our original goals."

The plan lays out a number of actions the city plans on taking within each of the seven priority areas.

Starting with public safety, the plan places emphasis on addressing the local opioid crisis, seeking accreditation for the Valparaiso Fire Department and creating a city-wide emergency response plan.