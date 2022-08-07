Roads closed at Ind. 49 interchange in Valparaiso for crash investigation, police say

VALPARAISO — Police asked drivers to avoid the area near Ind. 49 and LaPorte Avenue because of a crash.

Valparaiso police shut down the eastbound lanes of LaPorte Avenue at the roundabout at Silhavy Road. The closure was expected to continue for an extensive amount of time.

Police also shut down the southbound ramp from Ind. 49 to LaPorte Avenue and the ramp from LaPorte Avenue to southbound Ind. 49.

A white van with damage to the front end sat along LaPorte Avenue, near the highway interchange, as police took measurements. The van appeared to be pulling a black trailer.

To travel east of the crash site, take Silhavy Road north to Evans Avenue or south to U.S. 30, police said.

