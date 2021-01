Rollover crash near Valparaiso causes road closures, causes power outage

PORTER COUNTY — A SUV rolled over after striking a utility pole west of Valparaiso Thursday afternoon.

At 4:36 p.m. first responders were called to a crash on Indiana 130, just west of Froberg Road, said Porter County Sheriff's Cpl. Ben McFalls.

For unknown reasons an SUV struck a utility pole, McFalls said. The vehicle then rolled over onto its roof off the roadway.

The crash also caused damage to power lines. As of 7 p.m. NIPSCO reported that 12 homes near the scene were without power because of the crash. According to the company, repairs are ongoing and power is estimated to be restored shortly after midnight.

Ind. 130 was temporarily shutdown in both directions near the wreck. Porter County Sheriff's police are investigating the crash and limited information was immediately available.

There were no major injuries and the road was reopened around 6:30 p.m., McFalls said.

