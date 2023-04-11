Valparaiso may get its day in court after all to seek unpaid franchise fees from video streaming companies.

The Indiana Senate voted 30-17 Tuesday to delete from House Bill 1454 a provision that would have immediately ended a 2020 lawsuit filed by Valparaiso, Indianapolis, Fishers and Evansville demanding Netflix, DirectTV, Dish Network, Disney+ and Hulu pay a franchise fee of 5% of gross revenue to the localities where their customers reside.

The cities claim the streaming services, similar to cable TV providers, are subject to an Indiana law requiring video service providers whose programming is transmitted at any point through equipment in the public right of way, such as underground wires along the side of roads, to pay the franchise fee.

State Sen. Vaneta Becker, R-Evansville, said it's inappropriate for the General Assembly to stick its nose into pending litigation that's on the verge of being decided by the Indiana Court of Appeals.

"This is wrong. It picks winners and losers, and it sides with big corporations over our cities that provide services in the right of way," Becker said.

In contrast, state Sen. Mike Gaskill, R-Pendleton, said he considers the litigation to be a "stealth tax increase."

"Allowing locals to tax every streaming service that provides content to our consumers is bad practice, and I don't think we should allow it to continue," Gaskill said. "I don't want locals setting tax policy in Indiana."

The now-deleted provision would have explicitly exempted streaming services from the franchise fee law retroactive to 2006. It also may have enabled cable companies to seek refunds for past franchise fee payments, costing Indiana localities millions of dollars.

At the same time, because the provision previously was approved by the Republican-controlled House, it remains eligible to be inserted in other relevant legislation advancing at the Statehouse.

