CHESTERTON – Two servant leaders were cited as examples of what Rex Richards, president of the Greater Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce, meant when he said, “The real strength of our community is our civic engagement.”
Former Valparaiso Mayor Jon Costas and attorney Randall Zromkoski were honored at the annual Greater Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce Salute to Leadership Saturday at Sand Creek Country Club.
Costas, who completed four terms as Valparaiso mayor, was named the 2019 Distinguished Community Leader, while Zromkoski, managing partner with Blachly, Tabor, Bozik & Hartman, was the 2019 Legacy of Service recipient.
The Distinguished Community Leader Award goes to an individual who demonstrates leadership, successfully promotes and develops business and industry, contributes to the community, and enhances local quality of life.
Costas was cited for his accomplishments around the city, including the development of Central Park Plaza and Urschel Pavilion, currently used for ice skating.
“I showed up 16 years ago and it’s been an amazing experience,” Costas said. “We kept making decisions and trying to get things done. I feel so blessed, so joyful to be up here.”
Costas pointed to the five community pillars that make Valparaiso strong: business and labor, education, nonprofits and healthcare, government, and faith communities. He also noted the levels of local experience, talent, and aspirations that “allow us to become a beautiful mosaic.”
The ex-mayor concluded, “Its does take a village for all of us to flourish. Let’s continue to take this community to the next level.”
Whether it’s United Way of Porter County, Valpo Chamber, Mental Health of America Porter County, Junior Achievement, or playing Santa Claus or inviting someone home for a holiday meal, Zromkoski views volunteering as “the right thing to do.”
The attorney shared his gratitude for “the opportunity this community has given me to work with organizations that truly make a difference in the lives of people.”
Zromkoski added, “I’m so grateful to work in a community that understands that every human being … has a right to be treated with respect, support, nurturing, and love.”
The Valpo Chamber created the Legacy of Service Award in 2004 to recognize individuals in the community who have given service to the community beyond what is expected in their profession.
Outgoing Valpo Chamber Board chair Patrick McGinley of Teachers Credit Union and incoming board chair Matt Vessely of 1st Source Bank were also honored, as were local businesses for their longevity.
Five businesses, each with 50 years, were recognized: Dynatect Manufacturing, General Insurance Services, Inc., Schultz Floral & Gifts, Summers Plumbing Heating & Cooling, and Tudor Floors and More Carpet One.