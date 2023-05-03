VALPARAISO — Kiwanis and Rotary clubs in Porter and LaPorte counties are honoring military recruits and veterans at separate events.

Former POW Jessica Lynch will speak at the event for veterans in November.

Col. Christopher Kennedy will speak at the May 17 Salute to Recruits event. Kennedy’s career includes serving as director of the Strategic Initiatives Group G-9 Army Staff at the Pentagon.

“His bio is absolutely incredible,” event co-chairman John Bowker said.

The event honors graduates from nearly 30 high schools in Northwest Indiana who are entering military service.

“These young men and women have agreed to help defend our country, taking their place alongside some of the greatest heroes that have gone before them,” Bowker said. “We think it only fitting that the community honor them and their parents.”

Bowker is a member of the Kiwanis Club in Valparaiso, which initiated the event in 2013 and has sponsored it every year since then, with the exception of the COVID-19 interruption.

The event began after military recruiters at a Veterans Day dinner asked Bowker if the club could honor recruits somehow because the schools weren’t doing much for them.

Three weeks later, the Kiwanis Club hosted about 40 recruits. Then-Mayor Jon Costas, who was the program for that luncheon, dedicated his entire presentation to the recruits, Bowker said.

“The recruiters were like, OMG, that’s so cool,” Bowker said. The Salute to Recruits event evolved from it to allow recruits’ parents to witness it and get photos with their kids and the recruiters.

Last year, Bowker got a speaker from the Pentagon speakers bureau. Last year’s speaker was so impressed that Bowker got calls from the Pentagon this year asking when the event was to be held so they could line up another speaker.

The Rotary clubs in LaPorte, Michigan City and Valparaiso are cosponsors, along with the Porter County Community Foundation, First Source Bank and BoyConn Printers.

The Salute to Recruits event will be held at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road in Valparaiso, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on May 17. Free tickets for the honorees and up to four guests are provided, but everyone attending must register by May 8 at https://community.ocsusa.orgnorthwest-indiana.

Others may attend for $25 per ticket, but they must request tickets by emailing johnbowker@ourcommunitysalutes.org.

Lynch will speak at the seventh annual Veterans Appreciation Dinner, hosted by the Valparaiso Kiwanis and Rotary clubs, Nov. 1 at the Porter County Expo Center.

Lynch, a former private first class in the U.S. Army, was serving as a unit supply specialist with the 507th Maintenance Company when her convoy was ambushed by Iraqi troops on March 23, 2003. Lynch was seriously injured in the attack and taken prisoner by Iraqi soldiers.

Ten U.S. soldiers were killed in the ambush. Seven other soldiers were captured. Six were rescued 21 days later.

One of the seven, Lynch’s best friend PFtC Lori Piestewa, received a serious head wound and later died in a Iraqi civilian hospital. Piestewa was posthumously promoted to specialist and awarded the Purple Heart and Prisoner of War medals.

Lynch’s recovery by U.S. special-ops troops on April 1, the first successful rescue of an American prisoner of war since World War II and the first ever of a woman.

On July 22, 20-03, Lynch was awarded the Purple Heart, Bronze Star and Prisoner of War Medal.