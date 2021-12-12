Silhavy Road fully open, construction 'buttoned up' for the winter

VALPARAISO — After months of construction, Silhavy Road is fully open — for now.

The roadway improvement project, which started last spring, has run into some delays caused by "big headaches" navigating the many utilities involved, Valparaiso Director of Engineering Michael Jabo said. The city has decided to "button up" the project and halt construction for the winter before restarting in spring 2022, Jabo added.

During a Friday morning meeting, the Valparaiso Board of works approved a change order authorizing an additional $8,931.59 for the project.

Don McGinley, director of project and facility management for the city, said the additional costs came from stabilization materials used when working with unsuitable soil conditions at the Intersection of Silhavy Road and Evans Avenue. McGinley said the request was "the first of probably several change orders that will be forthcoming" as the project progresses.