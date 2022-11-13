Sunshine Center provides community for disabled individuals, families

VALPARAISO — When Andrea Sunshine Willingham was born with Down syndrome in 1977, doctors had little hope she’d be able to function in this world.

In the 1970s, there was minimal knowledge about caring for children with disabilities. After Willingham was born, doctors told her parents they’d be willing to sign a death certificate and send the young baby girl to an institution that would care for her.

Phil and Rhonda Willingham declined.

“God had given us a name, Sunshine, just a few weeks before she was born,” said Phil Willingham, of Kouts. “We brought her home and continued to minister and travel. Every church we’ve ever pastored, we’ve had some type of programs for the special needs children.”

The Sunshine Center was birthed 7 years ago to implement disability programs. A $15 million project is underway to build a state-of-the-art facility that addresses the needs of individuals with disabilities and their families in and around Valparaiso.

“We were given the most negative report — she’ll never walk, she’ll never talk, or develop social skills,” said Phil Willingham, who just celebrated 50 years of ministry. “The struggles we had as young parents were not knowing how to help her develop like a parent would. The biggest thing for a lot of families with disabled children is finding a network of support.”

The couple, who’s been married for 48 years, said one of the biggest struggles with their daughter was people being judgmental and distancing themselves because she wasn’t like other children. Rhonda Willingham said it was also difficult finding their daughter proper programs to help progress her motor skills and speech.

“We see the struggles and know the struggles of parents with special needs children,” said Rhonda Willingham. “We want to step in and help bridge that gap of giving our children social skills. A lot of times these children are isolated because of their disabilities.”

Andrea Willingham, 45, works at the current center’s preschool and participates with Sunshine Buddies on Sundays.

The Willingham family has churches and ministries across Lake, Porter, Starke and LaPorte counties. In those four counties, there are over 100,000 children between the ages of 5 and 18 that have been identified with some type of disability, Phil Willingham said.

“Sometimes the disabilities are mental, sometimes they’re physical. The autism spectrum continues to rise,” said Phil Willingham. “Our goal is to create this facility where we can create programs in sports because a lot of special needs children get left out of sports.”

Recent studies show that 1 in 6 children have at least one developmental disability, up 17% in the last 10 years, officials said. Autism Spectrum Disorder diagnoses have increased by 78% in six years, and ADHD by 42% in eight years, said Marie Buckingham of Heartland Christian Center.

The 47,000-square-foot facility will be a multi-functional space that will include basketball, volleyball, indoor soccer, batting cages, a track, a physical fitness center and sensory areas. There will be six basketball courts and programs to teach basic life skills to children and young adults.

Phil Willingham, lead pastor of Heartland Christian Center, said they plan to break ground for the facility in 2023 and open in 2024. The Sunshine Center is a coalition with the Heartland Christian Center.

The plan is to have the facility open 5 to 6 days per week and free to families looking to enroll their children. Phil Willingham said he hopes corporations and foundations will buy into this project with the understanding of how vital it is for disabled individuals and families across the area. Thus far, they’ve raised $750,000.

To learn more about the Sunshine Center project, engage with their current programming, and stay up to date with events, follow their Facebook page.

PHOTOS: Valparaiso hosts Merrillville in football for a Class 5A regional championship web-galleryhtmlcode Uploaded-images Merrillville at Valparaiso in Class 5A regional Merrillville's Johnathan Brown breaks a tackle by Valparaiso's Ian Wilson in Friday's Class 5A regional. Uploaded-images Merrillville at Valparaiso in Class 5A regional Valparaiso's Travis Davis is tackled by Merrillville's E.J. Shirells in Friday's Class 5A regional. Uploaded-images Merrillville at Valparaiso in Class 5A regional Valparaiso's Travis Davis is tripped up in Friday's Class 5A regional against Merrillville. Uploaded-images Merrillville at Valparaiso in Class 5A regional Valparaiso's Justin Clark rolls out for a quick pass against Merrillville in Friday's Class 5A regional. Uploaded-images Merrillville at Valparaiso in Class 5A regional Valparaiso's Travis Davis is grabbed by Merrillville's E.J. Shirells in Friday's Class 5A regional. Uploaded-images Merrillville at Valparaiso in Class 5A regional Chased by Valparaiso's Tyler Young, Merrillville's Jaylen Thomas takes off with a keeper in Friday's Class 5A regional. Uploaded-images Merrillville at Valparaiso in Class 5A regional Merrillville's Justin Marshall dives in for a touchdown Friday against Valparaiso in the Class 5A regional. Uploaded-images Merrillville at Valparaiso in Class 5A regional Valparaiso's Justin Clark rolls out with a keeper Friday against Merrillville in the Class 5A regional. Uploaded-images Merrillville at Valparaiso in Class 5A regional Valparaiso quarterback Justin Clark celebrates after Valparaiso's win Friday in the Class 5A regional. Uploaded-images Merrillville at Valparaiso in Class 5A regional Merrillville's Johnathan Brown bobbles a punt but maintains control against Valparaiso on Friday in the Class 5A regional. Uploaded-images Merrillville at Valparaiso in Class 5A regional Merrillville coach Brad Seiss talks to his team following Friday's loss to Valparaiso in the Class 5A regional. Uploaded-images Merrillville at Valparaiso in Class 5A regional Merrillville's Johnathan Brown escapes a tackle against Valparaiso on Friday in the Class 5A regional. Uploaded-images Merrillville at Valparaiso in Class 5A regional Merrillville's Roshaun McGee sacks Valparaiso's Justin Clark Friday in the Class 5A regional. Uploaded-images Merrillville at Valparaiso in Class 5A regional Valparaiso fans celebrate their team's win over Merrillville on Friday in the Class 5A regional. Uploaded-images Merrillville at Valparaiso in Class 5A regional Merrillville's Jaylen Thomas takes off with a keeper Friday against Valparaiso in the Class 5A regional. Uploaded-images Merrillville at Valparaiso in Class 5A regional Valparaiso coach Bill Marshall talks to his team after Friday's win over Merrillville in the Class 5A regional. Uploaded-images Merrillville at Valparaiso in Class 5A regional Valparaiso coach Bill Marshall hugs quarterback Justin Clark Friday after the Class 5A regional win.