Tax abatement a tough sell for attorney's construction proposal

Ferngren said that hasn’t happened yet, despite the county putting $700,000 into helping extend sewer service to that area to foster economic development.

“I think that’s a great piece of ground, and I have a hard time believing that’s not going to be developed at some point,” said Councilman Jeff Larson, R-at-large. “We’ve got Dollar General and whatever popping up all over (U.S.) 6.”

Ferngren said the new professional building Allen proposes would encourage further growth because people driving by would see the new construction.

“You just made our argument,” Poparad told him. “You’re coming there because of the hospital,” which is the magnet for growth in that area.

For Poparad, the key to granting an abatement is whether the building would be built anyway without it, he said.

Councilman Dan Whitten, D-at-large, said it isn’t easy to convince him to grant an abatement. He looks at whether it would increase the number of jobs in the county, as is the case when a company from abroad decides to locate in the county.

Another factor is when the development really needs the government’s boost to make it happen. Attorney Allen likely could afford it on his own, said Whitten, who is also an attorney.