VALPARAISO — Republican Holly Taylor is the apparent winner in the city clerk-treasurer’s race over Erin Stojic to succeed Sharon Swihart.

Swihart had served as clerk-treasurer for 37 years before deciding to retire this year.

The baton now passes to Taylor, who has worked in the clerk-tresurer’s office for the past seven years.

Taylor said she learned how the office runs during her tenure and will be able to have a smooth transition.

She vowed to continue Swihart’s open door policy of encouraging residents to call or visit if they have questions.

