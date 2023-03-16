VALPARAISO — In a little over a week, the Indiana Brownfields Program will begin testing land near a former gas station to determine the level of contamination. However, residents are asking city leaders to pump the breaks.

During a Monday night Valparaiso City Council meeting, City Attorney Patrick Lyp explained that an underground storage tank was discovered at the former Wendells Marathon gas station, located at 1307 N. Calumet Ave. Testing determined the tank was leaking petroleum product, and the tank was removed in spring 2022. The property is currently listed as a brownfield. The Indiana Brownfields Program, which operates under the Indiana Finance Authority, plans on conducting further testing at the site to determine whether or not the petroleum plume has spread.

Soil boring and groundwater monitoring installations are slated to begin March 27 and last about two weeks. Only local traffic will be permitted on segments of Fair and McKinley Street while work is being conducted. Follow-up testing will occur in spring 2024.

Fair Street resident Jeff Garnes spoke at both the Monday City Council meeting and the March 10 Board of Works meeting. Garnes said he and many of his neighbors feel the testing will be too invasive and could degrade property values.

During the Board of Works meeting, Garnes said he was told that the groundwater monitoring wells could last for two years.

"Try to sell your home with a groundwater well in that close proximity," Garnes said.

The former gas station is located in City Councilman Robert Cotton's district. Cotton, D-2nd, believes there are less invasive ways to test for contaminants. He would like testing to begin farther away, possibly in the less densely populated Tower Park area.

Cotton explained that if testing begins close to the former gas station, "it’s likely that you’re going to find it there and that will necessitate that you need to go further out anyway."

Garnes and Cotton would also like to see the testing conducted through horizontal borings instead of vertical borings.

Cotton noted that many people's life savings are tied up in their home values. Because the gas station that caused the initial contamination left the property such a long time ago, residents have no way of being compensated for any harm they experience.

"There is no one to sue because this is like the doctor that buried the scalpel 50 years ago and he’s no longer there," Cotton explained.

Cotton said there is a lot of uncertainty about what will happen if a significant amount of contamination is ultimately discovered at the site.

The Indiana Brownfields Program was issued a permit to conduct work in a city right of way. Garnes is asking the city to suspend the permit until a public hearing can be held.

