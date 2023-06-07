VALPARAISO — Carol Thompson, Melissa Dalton and Beth Cavallo have shared their love for singing and performing within a community of like-minded women, a bond the three women will forever cherish.

They are members of Great Lake Sound Chorus, an all-women’s a cappella group in Valparaiso. GLS is an active chapter of Sweet Adelines International, an organization connecting thousands of women around the world through music.

“I never totally understood the impact it would have,” Thompson said. “It not only allowed me to become a better singer, but become part of an immediate community of friends throughout the world.”

Thompson has been a member of Sweet Adelines for 45 years. The organization has allowed her to sing a cappella with women in California, Texas, Ohio, Illinois and Indiana. For the past 10 years Thompson has served as the GLS musical director.

“This chorus has allowed me to expand my personal abilities to become a better leader,” she said. “I understand relationships better with people. It escalated my understanding of how to work more effectively with people.”

GLS sings in four-part harmony and has over 40 members. The chorus traveled to Milwaukee. on May 6 to compete at Sweet Adelines regional competition, an annual event GLS participates in.

The chorus competed as a mid-size chorus and took home third place in the mid-size division, and fourth place overall among 11 choruses. Members were elated to achieve a milestone by earning the highest score in the chorus’ history — 607 points.

“It was a moment of joy,” said Dalton, assistant director. “To us it felt like we had won the contest because we worked so hard to achieve this goal.”

This was the first year GLS had competed in the mid-size chorus group category. In past years, GLS has had 30 members or less falling into the small-size chorus group. Dalton referred to the experience as exciting, but nerve-racking because the organization hadn’t competed in a larger-size category before.

“It was great to have our hard work pay off and earn a title for our director,” Cavallo said.

Thompson was awarded Master Director by Sweet Adelines for helping her chorus earn a record score. Sweet Adelines awards directors this distinction if their chorus has scored more than 600 points, and they’ve been the director for at least one year.

Thompson expressed gratitude toward her chorus. Without the strong connection and collaboration between all the women, the “Master Director” award is something she wouldn’t have obtained she said.

“It’s such an inspiration and joy to achieve the success we have been pursing,” she said. “I am thrilled to be part of the GLS chorus and their success. I’m excited to see where the path continues to lead us.”

GLS is always recruiting and auditioning new members Cavallo said. The Gary resident has discovered a sisterhood and second family within the chorus.

“I joined because I was looking for a place to sing with people in harmony,” Cavallo said. “I didn’t know the kindness and generosity of all these women. Everyone is there for one another and we have a lot of fun together."

