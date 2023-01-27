The problem with plastic: Valpo University professor gives presentation on plastic contamination

VALPARAISO — Julie Peller's phone is filled with photos of plastic trash.

"I've got some photos of my grandkids on there too," the Valparaiso University chemistry professor joked.

Peller discussed her research Monday in a presentation on plastics contamination.

Walking along the shores of Lake Michigan, visitors might see grocery bags or old plastic food containers, but Peller said much of Northwest Indiana's plastic problem is largely invisible.

She held up a plastic vegetable oil bottle filled with water.

"The cloudiness is telling us we have nanoplastics in there," she explained.

Nanoplastics are less than a micrometer in size — so tiny, they can only be seen under a microscope. While microplastics, defined as 5 millimeters or less, do not mix with water, nanoplastics can. Peller said the small amount of oil remaining in the bottle drew out the tiny plastic particles.

"Oil is part of baby formula," Peller said, explaining that when formula is made in a plastic container, the oil draws out the plastic particles. "We've been feeding our babies nanoplastics for a long time."

About 30 people crowded into a Valparaiso University classroom for the presentation. Held to discuss plastic pollution, the event was sponsored by the Valparaiso Chain of Lakes Watershed Group.

Peller began her talk by displaying a graph showing that in 1950, the world produced about 2 million metric tons of plastic. While that number may seem high, it pales in comparison to the 8.3 billion metric tons produced in 2017; if the rate continues, the world is projected to produce 34 billion metric tons in 2050.

While items like plastic water bottles and single-use straws have become a part of everyday life, "humanity hasn't been relying on these products for very long," she said. Modern "throwaway culture" really did not begin until the 1950s, and while plastics quickly started being mass produced, the long-term effects of plastics pollution remain largely unknown.

Peller has studied how micro- and nanoplastics affect the Great Lakes, particularly Lake Michigan. According to the Rochester Institute of Technology, more than 22 million pounds of plastics pollution ends up in the Great Lakes every year. Peller's investigation into the Salt Creek watershed found that an estimated 4 billion microfibers — which are tiny plastic fragments that come from synthetic clothing material, such as polyester — are carried into Lake Michigan from Salt Creek every year.

Some local plastics pollution is even more visible. In Hammond, thousands of colorful plastic pellets have been found in and around George Lake. The contamination came from the portable toilet and sink manufacturer PolyJohn Enterprises, which sits a few feet from the north basin of the lake. PolyJohn has ramped up cleaning operations over the past year, but once plastic gets into the environment, Peller said, it can be hard to remove.

Plastic is very "nature incompatible," she said, explaining that it never truly goes away, it just breaks down into smaller particles. The smaller the particles, the easier they are for critters to consume, giving them a false sense of fullness until they ultimately become malnourished.

Peller said some nanoplastics are so small they can cross biological barriers, such as cells. A recent study published in Environment International even found plastic particles in human blood. Another recent study found microplastics in human placentas.

Multiple attendees wanted to know how plastics contamination affects human health over time.

“We don’t know yet," Peller said.

In 2017, U.S. landfills received 27 million tons of plastic, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. In the same year, just 3 million tons of plastic were successfully recycled.

“Our recycling of plastic materials is, by and large, a failure," Peller said.

Local education campaigns are working to make recycling more effective; Valparaiso University and the Recycling and Waste Reduction District of Porter County have partnered up on a waste reduction initiative. The partnership includes presentations on recycling and improved recycling signage throughout the university.

However, Peller said the best solution to the world's plastic problem is simply using less. For younger generations, mass amounts of plastic waste have become normalized.

"This will never be normal to me," she said. "We don’t even actually value what it is that we’re taking from the earth.”

Another part of VU's partnership with Porter County Recycling is a waste audit of the entire campus. The audit found that 42% of the campuses' waste was plastic.

Julie Whitaker, VU's Energy and Sustainability coordinator, said the audit also revealed more than 1,000 trash cans on campus that are changed once a day, meaning VU burns through thousands of plastics bags every day. One of the university's first efforts at waste reduction was eliminating unnecessary cans.

Walt Breitinger, president of the Valparaiso Chain of Lakes Watershed Group, wants to tackle the issue statewide by repealing House Bill 1053. Signed into law in 2016, the measure prohibits local governments from taxing or restricting the use of disposable plastic bags.

Across the U.S, some communities have banned plastic bags while others, like the city of Chicago, have instituted bag taxes.

During the Monday presentation, Breitinger distributed postcards and encouraged attendees to write to their representatives, asking them to repeal the ban on bag bans.

The ultimate solution will largely boil down to a shift in mindset, Peller said.

Instead of accepting the "linear lifespan" of items, throwing them away after a few uses, Peller said "we have to think circular." The "circular economy" is a sustainability concept that emphasizes keeping materials, products and services in circulation for as long as possible by improving their design and quality while making production less resource-intensive.

Real change will come from "teaching the youth not to do what we're doing right now," Peller said.

PHOTOS: Valparaiso University Martin Luther King Jr. Day convocation Valparaiso University Martin Luther King Jr. Day convocation Valparaiso University Martin Luther King Jr. Day convocation Valparaiso University Martin Luther King Jr. Day convocation Valparaiso University Martin Luther King Jr. Day convocation Valparaiso University Martin Luther King Jr. Day convocation Valparaiso University Martin Luther King Jr. Day convocation Valparaiso University Martin Luther King Jr. Day convocation Valparaiso University Martin Luther King Jr. Day convocation Valparaiso University Martin Luther King Jr. Day convocation Valparaiso University Martin Luther King Jr. Day convocation Valparaiso University Martin Luther King Jr. Day convocation Valparaiso University Martin Luther King Jr. Day convocation Valparaiso University Martin Luther King Jr. Day convocation Valparaiso University Martin Luther King Jr. Day convocation Valparaiso University Martin Luther King Jr. Day convocation