Theater to focus on people with disabilities

VALPARAISO — Memorial Opera House is the first theater in Indiana to launch the Penguin Project, which puts individuals with disabilities in the spotlight.

These children are supposed to feel heard and seen, Executive Director Scot MacDonald said.

“I think it’s something that’s been mission from not just our community but the whole Region,” said Artistic Director Bobbie Sue Kvachkoff, whose experience includes teaching special-needs kids.

“It’s something that will open up and hopefully inspire other communities around here,” Director of Education Jonathan Edward Owens said.

The Penguin Project is so named because penguins are flightless birds with different abilities. “Once they get in the water, they can do things no other creature does,” MacDonald said.

The program was begun in 2004 in Peoria, Illinois. MacDonald kept hearing about while talking with his peers elsewhere in the nation.

“It blossomed into this huge national program now,” he said. “I was quite frankly surprised there was no chapter in Indiana at all.”

Memorial Opera House itself needs to be made more accessible. Getting onstage requires going up steps, not a ramp. There’s no access to the balcony and other rooms upstairs except a steep stairway. The restrooms weren’t designed to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. MacDonald is working on that.

But the Penguin Project addresses another need — for children with disabilities like impaired vision or hearing to be able to participate in theater productions.

“Often these kids would be considered invisible,” MacDonald said. “They deserve to be seen and heard like everybody else.”

Disabled students in the program are paired with peer mentors to help carry heavy props and hold scripts during rehearsals.

“It’s not only a safe place for them but a brave place for them as well,” MacDonald said.

Rehearsals are going to be done at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northwest Indiana. Those rehearsals will begin in early 2023, MacDonald hopes.

For now, the theater is seeking sponsors and building awareness of the program. Sponsors will cover the cost of the program.

“There’s no registration fee for them at all,” MacDonald said, to make the program accessible.

“We meet one night a week to start,” he said. That develops the students’ comfort level. Then rehearsals are done four nights a week. At the end of each rehearsal, they hear Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believing.”

“It’s going to be just a huge, huge, transformative learning curve,” he said.

MacDonald hopes to expand the program to include a version for adults as well.

