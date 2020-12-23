Third grader’s letter warms hearts in Valparaiso

VALPARAISO – Devany Barker, 8, wanted to spread a message of comfort to as many people as possible. Thanks to the folks at City Hall, her letter is being shared even more widely than she expected.

Rick Barker said he was driving his daughter home from her after-school program a couple of weeks ago when she told him she had written a letter to their neighbors. It wasn’t a school assignment, just a heartfelt message from a young girl.

Normally, Devany would visit her great-grandmother for a big family gathering at Christmas, as well as the family on her mother’s side.

“I want to tell you that you can make it through this. This will not go on forever. You can still have a great holiday season,” Devany wrote. “Even if you are not seeing anyone, that’s no reason not to hang up decorations. And remember you can always Zoom, FaceTime, Marco Polo or Snapchat your family and friends.”

Her father worked with her on the grammar and a few other touch-ups, but the letter is in Devany’s handwriting, and it’s clearly her thoughts.

Rick got photocopies of the final version made the next day. The following morning, he and Devany go up at 5 a.m. to deliver the letters to the 57 homes in their neighborhood. It took about 30 minutes to walk to each home.