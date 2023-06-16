VALPARAISO — Gender equality may not be achieved for 286 years, according to a 2022 Sustainable Development Goals report.

“Just because your body is shaped a certain way doesn’t mean your mind is conformed to what you look like,” Dot Nuechterlein said. “We have a world that has both male and female. We can’t leave one behind.”

Nuechterlein, 85, has advocated for gender equality through the Valparaiso Chapter of Together Women Rise. She says it’s in her DNA to be of service and accomplish things.

“Too often in the past women have been left behind in culture,” Nuechterlein said at FLUID Coffee Roasters in Valparaiso Tuesday morning. “We’re helping overcome some stereotypes and difficulties.”

Rise is celebrating 20 years of assisting women and girls around the world to become independent across 350 chapters in the U.S.

“Our 20-year history is a testament to the collective power of people coming together to end inequality and oppression of women all over the world,” said Beverly Francis-Gibson, CEO of Rise. “Millions of women have benefited from the work of Together Women Rise over the past two decades, but there’s still work to be done.”

Rise, formerly known as Dining for Women, was co-founded by Marsha Wallace and Barb Collins in Greenville, South Carolina, in 2003. Since its inception, Rise has invested more than $11 million in over 60 low-income countries around the world through grants and strategic partnerships, Wendy Frattolin said.

“When we come together, we can make change happen,” said Frattolin, Rise communications and membership director. “It is all about supporting women and girls, and making sure they can reach their full potential. The name reflects that.”

The organization’s mission is to award grants and increase awarness about issues girls and women experience internationally, Frattolin said. Grants are awarded to organizations that have a fiscal sponsor or are a 501c3 based in the U.S. (For more information visit togetherwomenrise.org.)

For the month of June, Rise is partnering with Educate2Envision International for the project, “Increasing Agency and Education Access of Rural Honduran Girls.” Rise is granting Educate2Envision $50,000, to address issues preventing girls’ full participation in their rural communities including lack of female role models, and an ill-equipped education system, according to its website.

Members from the Valparaiso chapter gathered the first week of June at the Lutheran Diaconal Association to discuss the relevancy of the current project. This chapter was co-founded by Anna Schoon in 2013. Schoon learned about Rise after reading “Half the Sky” by Nicholas Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn, a book describing how women’s rights are being violated around the world.

“I was so moved. I had no idea what women and girls were experiencing in other countries,” Schoon said. “It was a way for me to do something concrete with the issues I was learning about.”

Though Rise is targeted toward women, the diverse organization incorporates men into its grant projects. In April, Rise partnered with The MoonCatcher Project to provide girls in Kenya, Malawi and Uganda with washable menstrual pads. Boys were included in educational workshops to learn how to be more caring toward their sisters, moms and future girlfriends, Nuechterlein said.

"This organization gives people an easy way to make a difference by coming together with others who share the same passion," Frattolin said. "It's a feel good way to help create change in the world and make friends."

PHOTOS: LaPorte hosts Class 4A Regional finals games