Treating workers well key in retaining them, business owners say

VALPARAISO — Attracting and retaining talent means considering employees’ needs and changing old practices, two employment experts told Valpo Chamber members Thursday.

“It’s a workers’ market right now,” said Lisa Daugherty, president and CEO of the Center of Workforce Innovations.

“As many as 60% of professionals in this workforce are all looking for other jobs,” said Robyn Minton-Holmes, CEO of RMH & Associates. That meant that 60% of the audience at Aberdeen Manor likely were seeking other positions, she noted.

“This is huge. This is really a big shift,” she said.

Across Indiana, according to new data from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, there are 3.22 million workers in the state’s labor pool, Minton-Holmes said.

Just under 2 million Hoosiers age 16 and above aren’t working. Of those, 95% don’t want a job. Another 5%, or just under 100,000, want a job but aren’t looking currently. Just 19,800 people are both unemployed and looking for work.

The focus should be on retaining employees, she said.

“Women are leaving the workforce at a greater rate,” Minton-Holmes said. "They’re leaving for retirement, increased family time or because they need child care."

Daugherty put that last reason in perspective. A person making $30,000 a year doesn’t clear that amount when it costs $10,000 a year to put a single child in daycare.

In the seven-county Northwest Indiana region, 7,000 people were getting unemployment benefits in the last quarter, yet 20,000 jobs were posed in that same period.

“It’s a serious gap, and it’s not going to change for some time,” she said.

CWI is working with partners to help residents get the skills they need to fit available jobs. But employers have to change as well, Daugherty said.

“Over the last couple of years, our turnover rate was probably high, 20 to 30 percent,” Daugherty said. It’s now down to 6 to 8 percent.

One of the first things she did with CWI’s employees is to listen to them and gauge what they thought would make their lives better. “We’re working really hard to empower employees and give them a voice,” she said.

One of the changes was monetary.

“You’ve got to keep pace with wage growth,” Daugherty said. “We’re in a correction period, just like the stock market.”

Workers are also looking for flexibility in scheduling and remote work. “People want to work,” she said, but want different schedules. Accommodating their requests, creating a human-center organization, improves productivity, efficiency and the overall experience, she said.

Customer service benefits as well.

“From a management perspective, your operations people are going to tell you everything she said is not possible,” Minton-Holmes said, but it’s being done successfully across a variety of organizations.

With the pandemic, employees learned working from home might not be so bad. Many enjoyed the flexibility it offered.

Going back to the 60% of workers looking for other jobs, Minton-Holmes said employers should be concerned about that. “If you’ve got 60% churn in your organization right now, that’s on you,” she said. “Ask employees, what would help you stay?”

CWI offers a variety of resources for employers and employees alike. “We come to the table with dollars,” Daugherty said. “We are a resource for you. Tap into us.”

