VALPARAISO — Ed Seykowski and the South Shore Brass Band recently transported people back to the Valparaiso and Northern Interurban Railroad, which ran between Gary and downtown Valparaiso.

Seykowski has been researching the railroad for years and lives along where the trains once ran.

“My family moved to Valparaiso in 1947 when I was 7 years old, on the west side of Long Lake,” Seykowski said. “If I was not playing or exploring the lake, I was exploring on the trolley’s right-of-way.”

“Although I did not understand all the history about what was across from the road from my house, the Brownbridge brothers, who had a fishing cottage a couple lots to the south, would tell me stories of the good old days while I was fishing with them on their pier,” he added.

The train also was behind his school at Liberty Center and was part of the wider school playground, Seykowski said.

South Shore Brass Band member Phil Hahn said “The Trolley Song” was from that era. It was featured in the 1944 film, “Meet Me in St. Louis” and became a hit. Other songs the band performed during Seykowski’s presentations included John Philips Sousa songs played by Sousa’s band when he performed at the Memorial Opera House in Valparaiso.

People would have ridden the interurban line to its terminus in Valparaiso, just one block from the opera house, Hahn said.

The interurban’s tracks didn’t go in a straight line north from downtown Valparaiso to Woodville. The tiny settlement, built to serve the lumber industry, is just south of County Road 900 North on Calumet. Instead, the railroad looped around the lakes area to serve five popular resorts that drew people from all across the Midwest, Seykowski said.

Almost all of the houses along the chain of lakes were originally built as summer cottages because of the railroad, Walt Breitinger said. Breitinger is president of the Valparaiso Chain of Lakes Watershed Group, an environmental organization. That group, along with South Shore Brass Band, cosponsored Seykowski’s presenation.

People would buy material from Sears for their homes, transport it north on the trolley and build their summer homes in the lakes area. Most have since been winterized for year-round use.

The trolley also served the Urschel brothers’ airfield at Vale Park Road, which spanned from Glendale Boulevard to Bullseye Lake Road, he said.

From Woodville, the interurban went alongside the B&O Railroad tracks to Gary.

The railroad was dedicated July 4, 1910. A photo from that day shows the Pioneer Apartments, Valparaiso’s first apartment house, which now stand north of Valparaiso Public Library on the corner of Franklin and Chicago streets.

The railroad’s rails were removed to make weapons during World War II. Some of the railroad’s impact on the area is still visible if you know what to look for. The former car barn is now Valparaiso Animal Hospital, along Calumet Avenue just north of the railroad tracks.

