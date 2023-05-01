VALPARAISO — In 2018, work began on what was supposed to be a 45,000-square-foot medical office building. Five years later, the structure is half-finished.

“This needs to be done after five years," Valparaiso City Attorney Patrick Lyp said during a recent City Council meeting.

Unpaid subcontractor fees have stalled the work at 1425 E. Glendale Blvd. In 2020, the Valparaiso Board of Works ordered the structure to be demolished because the unsafe building was creating a blight; however, the developer was able to get more money and restart construction.

"Unfortunately that was short-lived," Lyp said. “Although some promises were made, nothing really has come to fruition."

Past Valparaiso Board of Works meeting minutes show that TRK Construction LLC is the developer associated with the project.

The project is now involved in multiple lawsuits related to unpaid subcontractor fees. However, Lyp said, "a legitimate purchaser” is interested in buying the property and completing the project.

Lyp said the sale is being held up because nearby Northwest Health-Valparaiso, which used to own the property, has an “unrecorded covenant” that says a medical building cannot go there.

“If you’re a McDonald's and you own property next door, you don’t want a Burger King coming in," Lyp said, explaining the logic behind the unrecorded covenant.

While the court has not revealed the potential purchaser, Lyp said he was told it would not be a "direct competitor" to Northwest Health.

For now, the project remains stalled.

“Northwest Health is holding up these contractors from being paid … they are preventing this blight from being removed in our community,” Mayor Matt Murphy said at the April 25 council meeting. “I can’t emphasize enough how frustrated the city of Valparaiso is with their decision to appeal the court order and stop this progress."

